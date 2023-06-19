The Fowler Brothers Popcorn Wagon became a part of Shelby’s history when it was purchased by the Fowler Brothers, Bert, Earl, Russ and Elmer in 1928.
Youngsters anxiously awaited the tasty treat every Wednesday and Saturday when it was pulled out in front of the A&P Store, popping corn for area children each week. Many grown-ups now can still recall waiting in line for the tasty treat.
The wagon went to Stony Lake for the Fourth of July and was used at the Oceana County Fair from 1930 to 1935. The wagon is no longer used, but was donated in 1985 to the Hart Historic District in honor of Shelby’s 100th birthday.
Lovingly preserved by friends involved with the Hart Historic District, the wagon can be seen Tuesdays — Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On a different historical note, just the mention of popcorn makes me think of the local movie theaters of days gone by. In an article written by Miriam Aebig in the July 25, 1985 edition of Oceana’s Herald Journal the author shared the history of Shelby’s movie theaters of the past.
A movie theater was once located where the Shelby Post Office sits today. It was owned by a man by the name of “Hobby” and had a projector that was cranked by hand. The Gem Theater, (later called the Shelby Theatre in 1937) was opened sometime before 1914 where the Harris Funeral Home parking lot sits today. Admission at that time was 10 cents for children and 20 cents for adults. A war tax of one and two cents respectively was collected on each ticket. (WWI began in 1914)