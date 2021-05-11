PENTWATER TOWNSHIP had one post office.
PENTWATER — On March 17, 1855. Edwin R. Cobb was appointed Postmaster. Pentwater was platted in 1862 and incorporated as a village in 1867. The Pentwater post office is still active today. A news article in the Pentwater newspaper on April 18, 1902 states “The R.F.D. carriers received their new wagons the first of the week and are now in ship shape to do business” PWN April 18, 1902.
GOLDEN TOWNSHIP claimed three post offices.
GOLDEN or GOLDING was located on the west side of Golden Township. Henry Bosworth was the first postmaster when the office opened on March 12, 1866 and it was closed in February of 1877. It is believed that the office was located in his house.
COLLINSVILLE , the settlement was around the Kerswell and Davis sawmill and was just south of Mears. Kins R. Collins was appointed the first postmaster on April 10, 1872. The office was changed to East Golden on May 1, 1894. There is no closing date available.
MEARS — Albert G. Avery, a store manager for Charles Mears, was appointed the first postmaster on May 14, 1873. From 1899 until 1918, the post office was located on the former Edwin Johnson’s land. From 1919 until 1935, it was located in the George Reid building. From 1935 until 1959, the post office was located next to the gas station in Mears. The new post office was dedicated in October of 1959, where it still stands today
HART TOWNSHIP claimed two post offices.
TIGRIS was located in Hart Township, opened on August 21, 1891. Mrs. Lucy Thomas was appointed as the first postmaster. The office closed on January 14, 1905 and was relegated to a page in history. It was located in the back of the Tigris store. Per an article from The Mears Newz, “It ran along a few years and her brother-in-law, Monroe Thomas, inquired “How much did you make out of the post office last year?” She answered, “Thirty-four dollars.” She meant for the whole year, but he thought that she meant thirty four dollars a month. Well, he started a petition and got the job away from her. Then he found out that she meant for a year. Well he gave it up in three months. She was then reappointed to the job.
HART — William M. Leach became the first postmaster on February 6, 1865. The office is still in operation today. It has been operated in several different locations over the years. Reported in “The Journal” on February 10, 1905, “The Post Office was moved to the corner store on the Norek Block.” Another account reported in “The Argus” on June 16, 1888 “The Post Office was moved up to the Wigton room.” The present site of the Hart Post Office is on the corner of State and Lincoln streets. It was completed for $75,000 as reported in the Hart Journal on March 16, 1939.