Recently I was thinking about my childhood and the hilarious times we kids had making prank phone calls. There was nothing more fun than dialing a number at random from the phone book and asking the answerer inane questions, or pretending you were representing a radio or TV contest and telling the excited person at the other end that they’d win a big prize if they answered three stupid questions correctly, or, well, there were endless variations on the theme of annoying. How many times did we hear the refrain, “Don’t you (bleep) kids have anything better to do?”
Heck, no! What was better than driving our elders crazy?
Prank calls were part of growing up. Kids everywhere made them, a lot of times the same ones, like calling the tobacco store and asking them if they had Prince Albert in a can. When the answer was yes, you’d cackle, “Well, why the heck don’t you let him out!” Or you’d call the grocery store and ask, “Do you have pig’s feet? Yes? Wow, you must have a lot of trouble finding shoes!” Or, “This is the electric company. Is your refrigerator running? It is? Well, you’d better catch it!”
This puerile humor never ceased to have us rolling on the floor. But today, with caller ID, the days of the prank call are gone forever. There’s your name and number, displayed on the victim’s phone for all to see. So much for anonymity.
Just think what today’s younger generation is missing. The other day, I was talking to my cousin Claire, who lives in North Carolina. We started reminiscing about some of the prank calls we made when we were little. Claire was five years younger than I, but she was much more savvy in the dark art of pranking, primarily because she was an only child who had to come up with ways of entertaining herself. I, on the other hand, had my twin brother to play with. And besides, we were the proverbial good children, who rarely gave our parents any real trouble.
But when Claire came to visit, she invariably led me down the road to hell, which definitely was not paved with good intentions. She had all sorts of naughty ideas, like the time we were at the art museum and she yelled out the window of the ladies’ room to all these people in the parking lot, “Help! I’m being kidnapped!” A big crowd gathered and she egged everyone on until someone yelled up, “Don’t worry, little girl, the guards are coming!” Boy, did we beat it. Bear in mind that she was six at the time, and I was a should-have-known-better 11.
Claire’s real expertise, however, was making prank phone calls. But they weren’t the garden variety type, like Prince Albert or the running refrigerator. Oh, no. Claire had perfected the technique of the prank call to remarkable heights. So, one day when we were bored and looking for something to do, she turned to the telephone.
Now, this was around 1961, when the old black rotary phone was the latest thing. Touch tone wouldn’t be in for another 10 years. And cordless and mobile phones were so far in the future they were things you might only have seen on The Jetsons or The Twilight Zone.
Claire suggested calling a stranger and having a conversation with them. I countered that they’d hang up on us in 30 seconds or less.
“Oh, no,” she said. “This is how you do it.” She then proceeded to outline her wicked plan. The first step was to look through the phone book until you found a woman’s name. Not a “Mr. and Mrs.” listing, but a single woman. Then, when she answered, you said, “Hello, is this so-and-so?” When the victim said yes, you went on, “Do you know who this is?” The poor woman would think and think. When she came up with a name, you replied, “Yes! You’re absolutely right! How long has it been?” And from then on, you basically agreed with everything she said, until she was convinced you were a long-lost friend.
We set to work. Soon, a name came up—Pearl Nussbaum. This was a winner on two counts. First of all, she was Jewish, meaning one of us. So, I could put on a New York Jewish accent, something I was really good at, which would sound very familiar to her. Then, she lived in Parkside Manor apartments, which was where my great-aunt, Stella Wirtzman, lived. In the close-knit Rochester Jewish community, there was a very good chance that Pearl and Stella knew each other. Wouldn’t that be great?
Well, Claire put me up to it. I dialed the number and sure enough, a woman with a New York Jewish accent answered.
“Hello, Pearl?” I said.
“Yes,” she replied.
“Pearl, do you know who this is?”
“Why, no…”
“Guess!”
“Why, I…” Poor Pearl was trying hard to recognize the voice.
“I’ll give you a hint,” I went on. “High school.”
“Oh, my God! You aren’t…” Pearl then gave a name.
“That’s right! You recognized my voice! After all these years!”
Well, that was the beginning of a beautiful reunion. We must have talked for 20 minutes. Every question she asked, I’d agree with. Like, “Do you remember Betty so-and-so?” I’d say, oh, sure, have you kept in touch with her? And I’d get the rundown on Betty. Then I’d say, so, did you ever marry, I forget his name? And she gave me her whole life story, who she married, their kids, their grandkids. Unfortunately, her husband passed away, which was why only her name was listed in the book. Then I made up a big story about me. I really had her going. The whole thing reached a full crescendo when I said, “You know, Pearl, I noticed that you live in Parkside Manor. Do you happen to know my aunt, Stella Wirtzman?”
“Stella!” She was beside herself. “Another miracle! Stella is one of my dearest friends!”
And then, Pearl had an idea. “I’d love to meet you for lunch,” she said. “Are you free Tuesday?”
Well. I didn’t really know what to do. So, I ended up making a lunch date at Fox’s Jewish Deli with her! For all I know, she’s still waiting there for me. Except that I think Fox’s might be long gone. Pearl too. After all, that was 60 years ago. And you know what? I still feel guilty about it. As well I should.
I think the award for best phone prank, however, goes to the brother of a pastor I know. We were talking one day and somehow the conversation turned to phone pranks. This pastor, I’ll call her Jeanne, came from a very religious family. Her father was a pastor, and very beloved in the community.
Anyway, Jeanne recalled that her older brother, we’ll call him Mike, was a real devil, and that one day he called their little brother, Jimmy, who was around five, on the phone and pretended he was God. In a deep, solemn voice, Mike informed Jimmy that He was watching him, and that he’d noticed that Jimmy was not treating his older brother with the respect he deserved. “You must do whatever Mike tells you,” God intoned. “Be obedient and you will please me.”
Brilliant, if nefarious! Poor little Jimmy was petrified and ran crying to their father, who, Jeanne recalled, was “really furious” with Mike. In the realm of mean phone pranks, I think Mike outdid me.
But God has the last word. And I guess we could say he’s got both our numbers.