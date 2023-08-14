Seven years ago, I wrote a story for the Herald-Journal titled, “The Lady in Red.” It was an interview with Jeanette Lipps, who was retiring from her job as director of medical records at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. Now, many people retire from their jobs without fuss and feathers. But Jeannette was definitely worthy of a story because A) she’d been working for 60 years, and B) she was about to turn 90.
Yes, 90. Well, that’s a medical record in itself. But, you may ask, was she leaving because of the difficulties of age? Was her mobility compromised? Was she a fall risk? Was she perhaps getting a little foggy?
And the answer to all three questions is, nope. Jeanette was still in full possession of all her corporeal and mental faculties. In fact, that’s sort of an understatement. She was so busy going here and there – she had many friends and led an active social life – that if you wanted to reach her, you’d better pick up that phone before 8:30 a.m. That was lazy bones time to her. She admitted that she was looking forward, in her retirement, to “sleeping late!” When I asked what late was, she replied, “Oh, 7:30.”
Jeanette lived in a quirky guest house on the premises of what was then King Funeral Home. The only way I can describe it is that it looked like something out of Mother Goose, a darling little dwelling of fantasy-like charm. The tiny, perfectly manicured yard sported some large red, yellow and pink plastic flowers in bright nonstop bloom. On the wide porch were pots of real flowers. The house had its own personality, a combination of demure white with a saucier side evident in the hot pink shutters and trim, and big, bold pink “L” above the pink door.
Inside, the mood was red. Bright, vivid red, everywhere you looked. A big, ornate dining table in the large living room was set with a red tablecloth and shining dark red plates. Red wall-to-wall carpet accentuated the mood. Throughout the room, collectibles filled shelves and display cases, the red Fenton glass a particular standout.
A smaller table in the kitchen featured a red checkered tablecloth, red napkins, and cherry red plates. The kitchen counters were red, the wallpaper was red and white striped. There was a red toaster and red paper towel holder, red ladles and spoons and red dish towels hung on the wall. One thing’s for sure – you wouldn’t want a bull getting into that house!
Jeanette went along with the surroundings. She greeted me dressed in a flaming red and black sweater, black jeans, cool glasses and nails a newly painted…you guessed it, red. No doubt about it – Jeanette was a colorful character.
And she was trim, attractive, vibrant. If you had to guess her age, you’d probably have put her at around 70. And that’s a healthy, active 70. When I asked her what her secret was – did she exercise, did she follow a special diet – she just laughed. “Oh, no! I don’t exercise and I eat whatever I like. Maybe it’s the wine. I like my glass of wine. And I love going out with my lady friends for a little wine. You only live once, you know!”
Her favorite thing was her annual outing to Nashville, Tennesse, with her son, Bradley, and their friends. They drove the 600 miles and would go everywhere, including a number of bars, where everyone knew Jeanette. “I just love the music,” she enthused.. “We usually stay until around one or two in the morning. That’s why the waitresses remember me.” No wonder – the oldest country groupie closing the joint.
I left Jeanette wondering how long she’d be able to go on in her fortunate circumstances. Aging is always a crap shoot, but when you reach your 90s, that’s often when the roof caves in. My mother was doing great at 94 – well, she was in a wheelchair and had dementia, but she was otherwise healthy and quite happy in her own world where she thought she was 42. We gave her a big 95th birthday party. And then, a few months later, she began sleeping more and more, finally sleeping her way into eternity. She almost made it to 96.
Well, the sequel to The Lady in Red is Pretty in Pink. Jeanette’s 97 now, and still as perky as ever. A few weeks ago, I got a phone call from her, inviting me and a couple of my friends to her house for wine and pizza. “We can sit outside,” she said. “The weather is so nice.”
When we arrived, Jeanette was on her porch, watering her flowers. She was dressed quite casually, in jeans, an open outer shirt, and a top with all the colors of the rainbow, the predominant one being pink. Newly hung flower baskets swayed in the breeze, full of pink blooms. She proudly showed us her hydrangea, an amazing blossom that starts out blue and changes color, ending up a splendid pink, the perfect compliment to Jeanette’s rosy cheeks.
Now, I don’t want to give the impression that Jeanette is completely ageless. I did notice that she walks a little slower now, and is somewhat more frail. But she still gets around a heck of a lot better than I do. As I’ve mentioned in my columns, I have many health issues that affect my mobility. I have a walker at home, and I can’t get around outdoors without my cane. It’s all about arthritis in my hips, knees and back, along with a ruptured disk and diabetic neuropathy. There’s also that awful ATV accident that I was in seven years ago, from which I still suffer residual pain.
Jeanette, on the other hand, hit God’s jackpot. There’s nothing wrong with her that’s visible to the naked eye, anyway. She recently condescended to using a cane after her son insisted on it, but she only relented when he bought her one with a fake mother of pearl, diamond-studded handle. That, at least, had style.
Another incredible fact about Jeanette is that she’s worked for the funeral home – once King’s, now Beacon – for decades, doing the visitations. “I’ve seen so many of the dead I’ve known all my life,”she mused. “You know, I went to school with them, even sometimes babysat them, and rented to them – we had rental properties in Hart – and saw them when they had to go to the medical care facility, and finally, they end up here. From the cradle to the grave!”
“Jeanette,” I said. “Didn’t it ever give you the creeps, dealing with all those dead bodies, so many of them friends and acquaintances? Family too?”
Jeanette had outlived her husband, buried a son, and lost her best friend and “sidekick,” her sister, several years ago. I would have gotten a little emotional, remembering my dearly beloved departed. But not Jeanette.
“Oh, no!” Jeanette tossed her head, with a laugh. “It never bothered me at all. I mean, when you’re dead, you’re dead!”
And that, I’ve surmised, is part of Jeanette’s secret – her bright and shining attitude, toward both life and death. I would call it relentlessly philosophical. She absolutely refuses to let circumstances get her down. On the other hand, she sure allows them to get her up. She rises with the roosters, ready for another crack at another glorious day on earth. I’ve never seen her depressed, and I’ve never heard a negative word from her. It’s like Home on the Range:
Where never is heard
A discouraging word
And the skies are not cloudy all day…
And if there’s one thing that puts the zing into her life, it’s pizza. She ordered a large one from BC’s, and when we asked her what toppings she’d like, she replied, “Everything! Load it up!” When the pizza arrived, it was bigger than she was. And it was a blast, seeing how much she enjoyed it. No calorie counting for her!
At three years from 100, Jeanette is my inspiration. And I hope, after reading this column, she’ll be yours too. Thanks, Jeanette, for just being you.