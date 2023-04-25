This week, Joe Biden announced that he’s thrown his hat in the ring for the 2024 presidential election. Of course, the networks and social media are all over the event, weighing in on the momentous decision. The chief stumbling–no pun intended–block is the president’s age. At 80, he will be the oldest candidate in the history of the country. Should he win, he’ll be 82 when he takes office. And at the end of his term, he’ll be 86. Those are daunting figures when it comes to the physical and mental stamina it takes to run this country.
Across the great divide is his predicted adversary, Donald Trump. Now, while the polls show that a majority of Americans are worried about Biden’s age, there is as yet no apparent concern about Trump’s, even though, at 76, he’s no spring chicken either.
I think the reason is appearances. Despite his proven ability to keep up with the pace of the presidency, poor Joe just looks old. Make that ancient. His gait is stiff and sometimes he seems to totter as he walks. His thin white hair and sort of waxen visage make him look 90 instead of 80. And when he gives a speech, he’s inconsistent. One day, he’ll be right on the mark, smart and tough. The next, he’ll meander, seeming as though he’s not quite sure what his next sentence is, and filling in the blanks with his favorite worn out expression, “That’s no joke, folks!”
Trump, on the other hand, radiates vigor. Now, some might say that it’s vigor motivated by venom, but whatever the source of his energy, it seems to be in infinite supply. He doesn’t walk, he strides. Known to be revitalized by public demonstrations of adoration, he schedules as many rallies as he can, beaming and clapping for himself as the crowds cheer him on. He’s usually always ready for a fight, which makes him look tough. And even though we know he dyes his orange hair, it still makes him look a little more youthful than Biden.
Now, in examining the phenomenon of aging politicians, I’m not going to get into, well, politics. I consider myself an objective observer. And I’m intrigued by people’s conceptions–and misconceptions–about what, exactly, old is. You know from many of my previous columns that I’ve studied longevity a lot. I’ve written about men and women in their 90s and even 100s who are still active and “with it.” So, the fact that our current president is officially an octogenarian doesn’t necessarily disqualify him from taking another swing at office.
When it comes to age, everyone is different. No matter how healthy, or unhealthy, a person is, you can’t make predictions about their abilities, or their lifespan. Joe Biden could make it through another round in the White House with no ill effects. After all, he does work out and watches what he eats. Donald Trump, on the other hand, is overweight and loves McDonald’s cheeseburgers and KFC. He doesn’t exactly cut a fine figure–his stomach hangs over his belt and his suit jacket flies up in the air over his substantial rear quarters. He could eat himself into a coronary before he ever reaches 80. Who knows?
And that’s the point. No one does. The only thing that’s certain is that being president is a tough job. During the 2016 presidential race, our oldest ex-chief executive, Jimmy Carter, was asked if Bernie Sanders, then 74, was too old to be president. After all, he’d be 75 when he took office, and if he survived two terms, 83 when he left it. Carter, then 90, replied, “Oh, I think so. I know what it takes to be president, and I could never have done it in my eighties. I wouldn’t have had the energy.”
I’ll never forget a cartoon I saw during the 2016 campaign. It was about how quickly presidents age, and what they look like when they take office and when they leave. It showed George W. Bush, who had brown hair when he started his presidency, and gray-white hair at the end. Then there was Bill Clinton, who went from light brown hair to white. And Barack Obama, who went into the White House with black hair and left it with white. Last but not least was a vision of what would happen to Bernie Sanders if he won the election. He begins his presidency with white hair. And at the end, there’s this skeleton sitting at the Resolute Desk in the oval office!
So, even though Joe Biden seems, from time to time, a little fuzzy, and Donald Trump a little too fat, we just have to let go and let God preside over the future. After all, our fattest president, William Howard Taft, was a jolly fellow who didn’t worry in the least about his weight, which was in the mid to high 300s. In fact, he loved to joke about it. He made it through one term, 1909 to 1913, and enjoyed another 27 years of life, expiring at the then ripe old age of 73.
Yeah, a heart attack got him in the end but hey, we all have to go somehow.