Reader responds
to A.D. guest column
Dear Editor:
Tim Hertzler’s recent letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer blames her for current COVID restrictions. To set the record straight, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in October Gov. Whitmer had no authority to declare or extend states of emergency. The fact is, any states of emergency, ban on indoor dining, or pause in organized sports, has come from the Michigan DHHS since that time.
Mr. Hertzler reports ‘almost three 9/11s happen everyday without COVID-19.’ He’s correct. But you can’t catch a heart attack, stroke, or cancer from an unmasked shopper or teammate on the basketball court. You can catch COVID. Many in Oceana County know how cruel and unpredictable this disease is.
“The dead eyes of students shuffling from room to room,” and “Staring into the dead eyes of our students.” An unusual choice of words. Hart students haven’t endured a Sandy Hook or Columbine – so let’s put things into perspective. Students attend school daily in person. Unless the schools are simply horrible, you must mean students are shuffling with dead eyes because they can’t play basketball, wrestle or cheer.
Mr. Hertzler’s disappointment for himself and his students is shared by every person around the globe with derailed plans. Still, can’t we expect more from Americans during this difficult time? Shouldn’t we teach students, now, how to sacrifice with grace when the need is great?
Americans understand sacrifice. We did it during World War II, when the government rationed nearly everything, including meat, sugar, cheese, butter, milk, firewood, coal and gasoline. Automobile sales were banned. And mail from soldiers overseas was subject to censors who removed comments which could aid the enemy.
These restrictions lasted four years. There is no evidence any state capitols were stormed by angry mobs who felt their right to eat more meat or buy a car was more important than the collective war effort. Today, we fight a different war.
Mr. Hertzler, this is a teachable moment. You can help move students towards a shared vision, a common purpose that clarifies this is a pause in their lives, not the end of it. Learning to acknowledge disappointment without blame or bitterness is a quality that will serve them well throughout life.
Americans, even the littlest ones, have a higher purpose in this historic time. Things are different – indeed, they must be different — but we can get through this, socially distanced, together.
ANNE PAWLI
617 A Cottage Dr., Hart