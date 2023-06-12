The 50th National Asparagus Festival (NAF) is now one for the history books. Our Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society volunteers will keep busy in the coming weeks cataloging much of the information and pictures that came about as a result. I can only imagine the sense of relief the NAF board is feeling. Without the dedication and tireless efforts of present and former board members, none of us would have enjoyed as many festivals nor had so much wonderful festival history to look back on.
In recognition of the time, talent, and stress these individuals have expended promoting Oceana County and asparagus, this week’s column pays tribute to them by sharing some memories of just two of the dozens who have served in some capacity over the years, Kathy Walicki and Judie Burmeister.
Walicki served as a board member for 16 years from approximately 1993-2009. She joined on the urging of then chairman, Joy Hamilton.
“At that time the board was made up of 10-12 members. Some had more time than others to help with the various events, but like any volunteer group extra hands could always be used,” said Walicki.
“During my time, I served in all four officer roles, handled the updating and printing of the cookbook and recipe cards, coordinated the Food Show for about 14 years, assisted with some queen coordinating/appearances, helped with the 5K Run, filled in coordinating the Art Fair, assisted with applications and lineup for the parade, coordinated the annual fundraiser requests and handled as much of the correspondence as I could. Basically I tried to fill whatever hole needed to be filled.
“On Extension Agent Norm Myers’ recommendation, the committee instituted an ‘Ag Banquet’ held in early spring to honor various members and commodities of the agricultural community and select the new queen and runner-up. The banquet continued until 2012 when the board decided to move the selection of the queen to a time closer to the actual festival. From 2006-2009 the Soil Conservation District participated in the banquet by presenting their annual awards. In 2010 the annual meeting of the Conservation District was incorporated as well.”
Judie Burmeister of Shelby joined the board about the same time as Walicki.
“Joy asked Kathy and me to run for the board the same year. She wanted my farming and accounting background and knew Kathy as a great cook,” she said.
One of the events Burmeister became involved in right away was the farm tours.
“The farm tours were a real plus. You would not believe what people don’t know. The rules we have to follow, how often we have to pick it etc. Working with Carl (Fuehring) was a real highlight.”
One of the many duties Walicki and Burmeister would take on was to accompany the queens to the annual food show in Chicago for a couple of years.
“We became known as ‘Mother Su-pear-ior’ and ‘Sister Spear,’’ ‘ laughed Burmeister. “At the show we would serve asparagus guacamole, and people couldn’t believe it was made with asparagus. Following one show at Navy Pier, we got ‘into a little trouble.’ We were from rural Oceana County and weren’t aware of protocol at such events. I seem to remember the board receiving a couple of nasty letters and bills for using our own wagons and hauling our own supplies into the venue!”
Walicki also remembered that time saying, “We had two trips to the Chicago area (one aboard the SS Badger) where the Mrs. Asparagus Queens became the belles of the ball. We utilized pickled asparagus in the cocktail party that was held. The queens were pretty much the only queens on the Badger for the event so they received a little extra attention. The second trip to Chicago was at Navy Pier and again it was a fun time. We were able to promote Oceana as a vacation destination, and there was a pretty sizable crowd around the booth throughout the three-day event.”
Burmeister, who also had a background in raising livestock recalled, “In 2002 Joan Glover mentioned having a rodeo and I went gung-ho. We worked with Scott Baker at the Double JJ and held it for a few years on Phil Carter’s property off Oceana Drive. It was very popular. We finally got the courage to ask Clancey Aerts if we could hold it at the fairgrounds where it was held for several more years. We usually had a country music concert connected to it as well. But eventually the costs became too prohibitive, and it ended.”
When asked to share some memorable moments of her time on the board, Walicki remembers the many wonderful people she had the chance to work with. She remembered Joan Glover tinting her hair green and wearing her springy shoes. “She had so much energy during festival week. She covered her responsibilities and made herself available to help others when needed. There was a small group that seemed to make themselves available to help at all of the events and this group became a little family to each other.”
Speaking of family, “Like any volunteer, when you sign up to help, you most likely will drag a friend or family member along. Almost all of us board members (during my time) ended up involving our family members into one or more festival events,” Walcki said.
Of course not everything went off without a hitch. Walicki shared a few unfortunate mishaps too.
“The last year we hosted the art fair on the Shelby Bank lawn, the sprinklers turned on in the middle of it, and everything was soaked. There was also the year the art fair tents were scattered all over the county building lawn and up against the entrance due to a storm the night before. Or the year when Gary Grinwis was pageant emcee, a contestant left the stage in tears suffering from extreme stage fright, he felt horrible. Probably the funniest memory was finding a frog in the toilet of the ladies restroom during the Food Show in 2008!
“The hardest part in organizing the events for the festival was the ‘switching of gears’ from one year to the next when we would rotate the festival between Hart and Shelby. We ended up running into electrical or location issues every year it seemed. After we settled in Hart it was much easier to plan from year to year. I know there is talk of moving it back and forth again, and I think that would be good. I just hope the logistics don’t cause as much stress as they did for us.”
With the dust barely settled on the 2023, 2024 festival plans are no doubt already in the works. More volunteers are always needed and welcome. Perhaps you’d like to become part of the wonderful history that is the National Asparagus Festival. Contact the board at its website www.nationalasparagusfestival.org or on its Facebook page National Asparagus Festival of Oceana County.