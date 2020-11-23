By Ron Beeber
605 6th Street, Pentwater
Thanksgiving of 2020 brings back memories of a year ago, concerning the short stretch of roadway between the Longbridge and Monroe Road in Pentwater. On May 1 of last year, the Oceana County Road Commission had to close off this stretch when rising Pentwater Lake spilled across the pavement. Unlike in 1986, when the bridge had to be closed after a foot of rain in 24 hours burst the Hart dam and sent water surging down the Pentwater River and slamming into the bridge, the need to close Longbridge in 2019 came as no surprise because everyone was aware that Great Lakes water levels had been rising the past several years.
But what was surprising to many residents was that it seemed there hadn’t been any proactive measures taken to address the impending problem. So Longbridge had to be closed May 1, 2019. The detour to get from one side of Pentwater to another made one drive to Hart and back; the normal, short drive became an almost 20 mile journey. Four weeks after the closure, the threat to public safety became apparent when a home on Longbridge Road was struck by lightning at about 1 a.m. Thankfully, there were no injuries, but the home had to be razed.
The months of June, July and August of 2019 passed with many residents still believing not enough action was being taken. It didn’t help that very few residents bothered to express their concern at either twice-a-month road commission meetings, or monthly township board or village council meetings. By Labor Day of 2019, and with winter approaching, resident Amy LaBarge had had enough. She invited an assortment of officials and residents to an informal meeting at the community hall Friday, Sept. 6 – four months after the closure.
That meeting was pivotal; the group decided to attend the road commission meeting the following Wednesday, Sept. 11. There, residents were told, “The minute that water is off that road, we will open it … we will get that road open as soon as we can.” Resident Larry Zahner immediately challenged the message, asking, “So what you’re telling me is that it’s not gonna be dry until next year, is it?” To which the road commission responded, “The water level is tied to Lake Michigan right now.” Zahner then suggested, “So let’s put the rip rap up and stop the water from going over the road. The road will dry, and we can start the reconstruction process.”
The meeting ended, but residents simply wouldn’t accept the premise that nothing could be done until the water level dropped. So they spun into action. Mark Trierweiler formed the “Open Longbridge Road Now!!!” citizen coalition. Claudia Ressel-Hodan helped Ron Beeber create a Longbridge LEARN (Longbridge Engaged, Act to Reopen Now) social media page on Facebook with information that everyone could easily access. Apache Hills resident Amy Fleming energized her neighborhood, which was being especially hard hit. Area business owners and the Pentwater School superintendent wrote letters describing how the closure was adversely affecting students and businesses. Newspapers and e-news services provided great coverage, and posted letters-to-the-editor. A first TV news crew showed in Apache Hills one morning, unannounced, knocking on doors to interview affected residents. Several other TV stations soon sent their own reporters.
The road commission next met Sept. 25, and nearly 100 citizens turned out. More wanted to attend, but the tiny meeting room only held about two dozen spectators. Many citizens explained to road commissioners how the prolonged closure was adversely impacting their school-age children. Other residents talked about how frightened they were that emergency response times were being delayed since Longbridge was closed – now going on almost five months. A senior with a heart condition expressed his own fears.
The residents had made their points, and the belief that “we can’t reopen the road until …” became a spirit of “let’s get ‘er open before winter ...” What happened in the next eight weeks was truly amazing. The breakthrough came when Hallack Contracting of Hart was consulted, and proposed this: lay a new roadbed on top of the existing pavement! Think of it as a several hundred-foot-long sandbag, overlayed with an asphalt roadway that was a foot higher than the record high water level. Then, line it with heavy rip rap along the banked slopes on both sides of the new roadway.
This triggered a flurry of permitting and construction activity too detailed to describe here, and the work was indeed completed just as winter’s first snowflakes were falling. Residents and officials joined together Nov. 23, 2019, to walk across and celebrate the reopening of Longbridge. Yes indeed, last Thanksgiving was indeed a happy one for the citizens of Pentwater.