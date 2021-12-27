Well, 2022 is almost here. Another year gone, another year to give us another chance to do everything we never accomplished the year before.
Are you going to make New Year’s resolutions? Part of me is tempted, but the bigger part is giving that idea the finger. After all, over the years, how many resolutions have I actually stuck to? Like, probably zero. New Year’s resolutions sound so good, and give you such a shot of hope, that you make them with all the best intentions. Which, as we all know, is the material that paves the road to hell, or at least a hell of a disappointment.
That’s because we’re human, i.e. essentially clueless. Because we don’t take the time to explore why we indulge in bad habits, we’ll never understand how to overcome them. Practically all bad habits have a payoff, which generally boils down to short-term comfort. It’s a rule of human nature to avoid pain and seek pleasure wherever we can find it. So, we gain weight because it’s lots more pleasurable to sit around watching TV and eating Philly cheese steaks than it is to drag ourselves to the gym and sweat and grunt for our health. We smoke or drink or gamble or overeat to dull the pain of facing our problems. But the more pleasure, however fleeting, that we derive from our self-destructive behaviors, the tougher those problems become.
There is one type of resolution, however, that I’m all for: the funny one. Every year I go online to find the most humorous New Year’s resolutions, which are essentially parodies of all the serious ones everybody makes and inevitably breaks. FYI: statistics show that only eight percent of those making resolutions accomplish them, meaning 92 percent of us just set ourselves up for failure.
Since laughter is indeed the best medicine, the magic pill that can cure illness, create a balanced perspective in stressful times, and just give us that one thing human beings can’t live without—hope—here are some of the more hilarious New Year’s resolutions I found online.
From newyearwiki.com:
Finally, the antidote to Weight Watchers: My New Year’s resolution is to help all my friends gain 10 pounds so I look skinnier.
Here’s one from Mr. Bigheart: I resolve to be just a little bit nicer to people who do exactly what I want.
I’ll drink to that: I was going to quit all my bad habits for the new year, but then I remembered that nobody likes a quitter.
The surefire way to a raise: I will come up with new excuses for not doing work rather than boring my boss with the same.
Here’s to due diligence: Check my work e-mail account at least once a year.
Calling My 600-Pound Life: My New Year’s Resolution is to eat until I am no longer cold.
Planning ahead: Buy new clothes big enough to account for next year’s holiday.
From bemorepanda.com:
O-kayyy: I will try to understand why I have nine e-mail accounts.
Revenge is sweet: I will make a list of people who annoyed me last year so I can annoy them this year.
OMG: I will start removing the re-fueling nozzle before leaving the gas station.
And a big cheer for chivalry: I will help my girlfriend carry more purchases from the store. It is not good when she is carrying 10 kg. of potatoes and I am carrying a pack of cigarettes.
From our mistakes, wisdom: I will never again combine sleeping pills with laxatives.
The nobles of sacrifices: I love my family so I will no longer cook for them.
Hey, if it works: Like for the last 14 years, I will promise to stop procrastinating.
From Humoropedia.com:
Now, that’s an improvement: I will no longer waste my time reliving the past, instead I will spend it worrying about the future.
This one’s the best: Last year’s resolution was to lose 20 pounds by Christmas. Only 30 to go.
From richmondmom.com:
And then there are the resolutions kids make:
I am going to stop picking my nose. It is going to be hard. Hadassah, age 7.
So?!! What is the point of making resolutions if you never keep them? Love, Kendra, age 6.
To make it through the year without seeing my mom do The Whip. Please God. Maggie, 13.
I am going to help doggies! Like if they are stuck on cliffs. Annie, 5.
I’ll wind this up with two of my favorite New Year’s jokes:
Did you hear what happened to the man who shoplifted a calendar on New Year’s Eve? He got 12 months!
I already got a date for New Year’s Eve: December 31!
Happy New Year!