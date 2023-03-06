Restrictions need to be lifted
Dear Editor:
As a native son of Northwest Michigan, I often feel drawn back to the whistling sand beaches and unpretentious hospitality of the area. But when starting to think about “coming home” to be with my father in his sunset years, I am inevitably confronted with a certain state regulation deterring young[ish] professionals like me from practicing healthcare in the state.
I am a Nurse Practitioner. Specifically, I hold masters and doctorate degrees from Columbia University in psychiatric/ mental health nursing practice and have board credentials to diagnose and treat people suffering from mental illness. Such skills are desperately needed by families in rural Michigan. When I lived in Oceana or Benzie counties it could take agonizing months for families in crisis to even get an appointment with a healthcare provider. Despite needing more qualified healthcare professionals, Michigan regulations stifle supply by remaining one of only 11 states still requiring NPs to perpetually contract with a physician though a “collaborative agreement.” Often those contracts stipulate an extraneous fee for NPs, like me, to do our jobs. Requiring “oversight” by MDs often having no relationship with the patient, serves as a toll on the ultimate cost to the person needing help, and a strong disincentive for NPs to work in Michigan at all.
Most states now recognize decades of research showing NPs improve overall healthcare efficiency, produce health outcomes comparable to physicians in primary care settings and engender greater patient satisfaction. In states like Washington or Arizona, Minnesota or New Hampshire, once a Nurse Practitioner meets rigorous and standardized qualifications, they are allowed to establish their own offices and independently care for patients. Until Lansing allows full practice authority for NPs, graduates from the highly regarded programs at U of M or MSU will continue to leave for places having already dismantled hurdles to delivering the evidence- based high-quality care they are eager to provide.
MI Senate Bill 680 (2021-22) garnered rare bipartisan support and was set to modernize the efficiency of Michigan NPs, but it stalled in October 2021 and has not moved since. Until arcane regulatory restrictions are lifted, it would be personally difficult to justify ever opening a practice in my home state.
WILL SWANSON, DNP, PMHNP-BC
1425 Madison Ave, New York, NY, 10029
(Formerly of S. Glen Rd., Shelby)