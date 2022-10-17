Dear Editor:
I believe that defeating the Pentwater School millage proposals would seal the demise of both our school and our community. The school is an important part of the glue that holds our community together. Many residents serve as volunteers in the school, attend school events, follow athletic team outcomes and cheer student successes. Many of our clubs support students with scholarships for music camps and educational opportunities after graduation. To deny funding for needed maintenance, safety measures and improvements is demoralizing to students and staff. To force funding for facility needs to be taken from funding for educational purposes is despicable. The needs are the same, regardless of the number of students. We have a dedicated staff, a great faculty and a student body with ambitious goals. Let’s support them all by passing both millage proposals. Our updated facility may attract additional students and bring more families into our community, thereby helping our business owners as well.
ANNAMAE BUSH
195 Suffolk St., Pentwater