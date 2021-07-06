Dear Editor:
Most Americans believe every vote should be equal. They believe that the candidate with the most votes should win, and that candidates should have to solicit votes everywhere in the country. Research by the Pew Foundation in January indicated that 55 percent of US citizens support electing our president by the popular vote.
The National Popular Vote Compact is the only realistic path to electing the president that allows every vote to be equal. It’s a law that says the electors in those states have to cast their votes for the winner of the national popular vote. It will only take effect when enough states join the compact to make it feasible.
Lawmakers in Washington will decide the fate of the Electoral College. Will they do anything to ensure that people’s votes matter? Or will they continue to use an outdated and undemocratic method to elect our president? We can have a say by insisting that or state legislators vote to join the National Popular Vote Compact.
JOHN ADAMS
1243 W. M-20, New Era