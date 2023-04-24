First printed in the 1985 Oceana’s Herald Journal’s Centennial tab
Formal hospitals were not a regular fixture of small rural communities getting their start in the late 1800s and early 1900s for at the time most medical needs were treated in the home.
Shelby’s first formal hospital wasn’t in operation until almost 40 years after the village had incorporated. Located in the old Cushman home, just to the south of the present Lakeshore Community Hospital (once Mercy Lakeshore and now Trinity Health Lakeshore) site on State Street, the first hospital was called the Maternity House named appropriately enough for its primary use as a place for delivering babies.
The Maternity House was founded in 1922 by two sisters, Mrs. Edna Harper and Miss Agnes Morningstar (Critchett). It had a floor space of 1,600 square feet, deemed more than adequate at the time.
Mrs. Harper had begun her nursing career by assisting Dr. W. L. Griffin on his home deliveries, and by assisting her sister who then cared for people in their homes. Both of the sisters had received training through correspondence courses from the Chicago School of Nursing and through practical experience.
A few short years after the Maternity House was opened, surgery began to be performed there, and the need for a larger hospital was fast becoming evident.
In a story published in the Oceana Herald on May 27, 1971, Mrs. Harper recalled how surgery was first performed in the dining room, the surgical equipment being sterilized in the adjacent kitchen. When the doctor was done, the operating table was moved aside and the dining room table back in.
With several local doctors anxious to get a hospital started in Shelby, the idea soon became reality when the A.H. Near family took an interest and proceeded at once to develop a plan. The proposition was first presented to the local Fellowship Club and called for the appropriation of several thousand dollars to be added to that already pledged by the Near family. The Fellowship Club supported the project and through their efforts, the required amount was raised.
In 1924, Lottie and Fannie Near put up the money to purchase equipment, and on August 18, 1925, the new hospital was ready for use. It had seven rooms, four of them furnished by several churches in the area.
The new hospital was under the personal management of Miss Fannie Near (vice-president) and Miss Lottie Near (secretary-treasurer). Fannie was a graduate of the Women’s Hospital School for Nurses in Detroit and Lottie a graduate of Hackley Hospital in Muskegon. A.H. Near was president and the board of directors was composed of Charles Churchill, A.J. Rankin and V. E. Cooper.
The nursing staff consisted of Lottie and Fannie Near with Mrs. Anne Woodhouse and Mrs. Sam Morse assisting. The medical staff included doctors J.D. Buskirk, F. A. Reetz, W.L. Griffin and A.R. Hayton, with Dr. F. W. Haysett coming from Ludington to perform surgery.
In 1928 the local doctors bought the hospital and then ran it until 1938. It closed for a brief period before the Shelby Chamber of Commerce and the Shelby Village Council arranged for the Village of Shelby to become title holder. It re-opened in August of 1938 and the first seven-member board was appointed by the village council, with Rex R. Royal named as president.