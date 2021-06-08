*As a contributing writer for the Oceana’s Herald-Journal and regular columnist, Caleb Jackson, also writes short fiction and non-fiction pieces. The following is one of his fiction works - enjoy!
There once lived a psychiatrist who was very skilled in hypnotherapy. Patients from all over the nation would come to him to experience his famous treatment and many left feeling as if a weight had been lifted from them. First, he would tell them to lie down. Then, using only a broken stopwatch and his own voice, he would lull them into a trance. After that, he would ask them one simple question, “What is it you see?”
Being the accomplished psychiatrist that he was, one day he met with five patients, all of them men. He would spend one hour with each of them, and he would hypnotize them.
When he asked the first man, “What is it you see?” The man responded, “I see a beautiful woman. She is tall, with a narrow frame, with dark red, curly hair and freckles on her face. Her eyes are dark, yet light. They are brimming with life, and she is smiling.” The doctor took his notes and sent the man away. Then, the second man came in.
“What is it you see?” he asked him.
“I can see the sunlight pouring in through my parent’s window. It pours all over their terrazzo floor. The dust glistens in the air, like a thousand baby suns. The shadows are long. It is seven o’clock.” Again, the doctor took his notes and sent the man away. Then, the third man came in.
“What is it you see?” he asked.
“I see the smiling faces of my family. They greet one another at a funeral. My father’s funeral. There are many of them, people that I could not even name, and they have tears in their eyes. My father lays nearby in his casket. He looks fake.” Again, he took his notes and dismissed the man. Then, he met with the fourth.
“What is it you see?” he asked.
“Nothing. I don’t see anything. But… I think I can hear something. It’s music. It’s beautiful music. It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve heard in all of my life.” Again, he took his notes and sent the man away, and finally, he met with the last man.
When he asked the fifth man, “What is it you see?” The man did not reply, so he asked him again.
“I see you, doctor.” The man said. Then he went on, “and what do you see?”
“I see five men,” the doctor said. Then he opened his eyes and found himself alone in the room.