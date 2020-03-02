Dear Editor:
A big shout out to the Pentwater Arts Council for the wonderful painted canvasses that are brightening up our store front windows on Hancock Street this winter. Many of our Pentwater shops are open all winter, but some close, for all of our winter residents and visitors we have enjoyed the whimsical painted canvasses brightening up our main street. I would like to acknowledge all who were involved in this Pentwater Arts Council project.
MARY SCHUMAKER, Chair
Village of Pentwater
Downtown Development Authority (DDA)
549 Clymer St., Pentwater