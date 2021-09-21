Twelve years ago, a woman named Nadya Suleman gave birth to octuplets. No, not octopuses, octuplets. That’s right. Eight babies. Of course, it was the sensation of the day, partly because it was the largest multiple birth in recorded history and partly because Ms. Suleman was so just plain cuckoo.
I wrote a pretty ruthless column about her. I mean, the whole thing was just appalling. Nadya lived with her parents in a little three-bedroom house in L.A. She was unemployed and already had six children who’d give the Energizer Bunny a run for his money. Nonetheless, she wanted more babies. So, she had fertilization treatments — lots of them. And when she discovered that she was going to have a litter of 8, she was thrilled. Over on Planet Real, however, the Sulemans senior were at the breaking point. Nadya’s mother declared before the world that what her daughter did was “unconscionable,” and that “if she brings those babies home, I’m outta here.” (Nadya did bring the octuplets home, and her mom did indeed pack her things and flee.)
But none of this seemed to bother her daughter. The more mishigas, the better. The 33-year-old Nadya was thrilled by the publicity. She loved the media attention and doing interviews. She was so proud of herself, you’d have thought she was the first woman to land on the moon, which was where she seemed to have come from.
All sorts of outlandish statements issued from her constantly smiling lips. She planned on going back to school, but couldn’t answer who was going to take care of her brood in the meantime; she was going to breastfeed all eight infants, a mathematically impossible task — one talk show personality calculated that she’d be breast feeding 24 hours a day non-stop; she was “ecstatic” over her great big family and didn’t see any problem taking care of 14 children, 8 of them newborns, because, “I love every one of them, which is more than many people can say about their children.” Perhaps the biggest irony of all was that Nadya actually had a BA in child and adolescent development from California State University at Fullerton and before she suffered a debilitating back injury, had worked in a mental hospital!
Nadya Suleman was part of a cultural phenomenon of the time, when there seemed to be lots of multiple births and TV shows about them. Remember Jon and Kate Plus Eight? That was the big show of the day, featuring an obnoxious couple and their trials and tribulations with toddler sextuplets and two older kids. Then there were the McCaugheys of Iowa, who had septuplets back in 1997 and who went on the evangelical circuit to praise God for their bounty, while they were meanwhile going under with the stress of their lives. And this fascination with multiples is still going on today, with shows like Outdaughtered, Doubling Down with the Derricos, and other chilling glimpses into the lives of parents trying to cope with horrifying things like potty training six two-year-olds at once. Viewers just love to tune in to the chaos, I guess to feel better about any chaos they have in their own lives.
I was righteously indignant over the greedy phenomenon of making multiple births into a multi-million-dollar enterprise. I referred to the Dionne Quintuplets, the first multiples to become a public freak show back in the 1930s. When the McCaugheys were dominating the news, the three surviving Dionne sisters sent them a letter, part of which read:
“Dear Bobbi and Kenny,
“If we emerge momentarily from the privacy we have sought all our adult lives, it is only to send a message to the McCaughey family. We three would like you to know we feel a natural affinity and tenderness for your children. We hope your children receive more respect than we did. Their fate should be no different from that of other children. Multiple births should not be confused with entertainment, nor should they be an opportunity to sell products.
“Our lives have been ruined by the exploitation we suffered at the hands of the government of Ontario, our place of birth. We were displayed as a curiosity three times a day for millions of tourists. To this day we receive letters from all over the world. To all those who have expressed their support in light of the abuse we have endured, we say thank you. And to those who would seek to exploit the growing fame of these children, we say beware.
Sincerely, Annette, Cecile and Yvonne Dionne”
As the sisters wrote in their autobiography, We Were Five, “There was so much more money than love in our existence. It took a long time to realize what it did to us all.”
I fully expected this to be the fate of the Suleman octuplets. But I was wrong. The other day, I was wondering whatever had become of Nadya and her brood. I checked on Google and was amazed to discover that, OMG, she actually did it. She has actually managed to keep her 14 kids, provide for them, and give them plenty of love.
It sure wasn’t easy. Nadya never did get the big money she was hoping for. She struggled every day to make ends meet. At one point, her home was foreclosed upon. She did whatever she had to do to keep her family together, which meant everything from taking odd jobs to working as a stripper and even making an adult film, which won the dubious honor of Best Celebrity Sex Tape from the adult film community.
“I was violating repeatedly my own core values and my own boundaries,” she said in an interview on “The Doctors” in 2016. “In my mind, it was like an investment so I could support my family.”
Hey, you do what you gotta do. And Nadya has indeed been a valiant mother. She admits that even though she never gets more than three or four hours sleep a night, “I’m providing myself to my children. I’m loving them unconditionally, accepting them unconditionally. Everything I do, I’ll stop my life for them and be present with them. And hold them. And be with them.”
Nadya has raised her kids as vegans. She runs what seems to be a disciplined household, with each child having his or her chores. She gets all 14 children off to school every morning with backpacks and lunches, just like any mom.
And all this with a broken back. In an interview for the New York Times, she revealed the pain she’s been in since she suffered a back injury back in 1999, and then more injury from her octuplet pregnancy. “Four out of the five discs in my lumbar spine are ruptured, herniated fully. Think of a jelly doughnut being squashed, and it hits nerves, causing bilateral sciatica. And I have irreparable sacral damage. And I have peripheral neuropathy. I haven’t felt my toes on my foot on the right side for many years, and my fingers are numb all the time every day. The pregnancy caused it.”
To her credit, she takes no pain meds. Exercise, she says, is her medication.
I looked at videos of the family and I must report, the Suleman kids are incredible. They’re beautiful, happy, healthy and energetic as can be. And their loving interaction with their mom is evidence that they’re the opposite of neglected. Who woulda thunk it? Nadya Suleman has achieved the impossible.
I apologize for my disdain of 12 years ago. What a lesson in having a little faith.