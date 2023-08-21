Hart, MI (49420)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.