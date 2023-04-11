The Oceana County Historical Society’s History Volume III, includes this history of the Stony Lake Yacht Club as of 2005, “The Stony Lake Yacht Club is one of the oldest businesses in Western Michigan having opened in 1925. Burl Butler and William G. Lewis built the restaurant, and the Lewis family operated the business while living in quarters in the rear of the building.”
Previous owners and purchase dates include William R. Lewis (William G. son) in 1942, (?) McCurry in 1948, Joe Smith in 1952, Red and Jerry Spence in 1961, Doug and Eleanor Eader in 1976 and William and Marilyn Knoth in 1988. Grandson of previous owner Joe Smith, Steve Smith, remembers being told that in the 50s the bar had dirt floors. The history volume continues, “During the 70s, when the drinking age was lowered to 18, the lines waiting to get in to dance were often an hour or more wait. The original building has seen numerous additions. The bar burned down in 1986, but was rebuilt in 1987. Knoth, as a young man, remembers his father, Bill Knoth, along with Jake Schihl, Jack Griffin, Doug Erickson and Bill Fields, always talking about going to the yacht club. At that time, Pentwater and White Lake had their yacht clubs, so the Stony Lake Bar became the “yacht club” for the locals. Tom Bookmeyer and Art Chandler actually donated life preservers with the name Stony Lake Yacht Club for the restaurant.” Bill Knoth’s obituary from March 2021 even states, “To fulfill his dream of owning a yacht club, he renamed this local icon to Stony Lake Yacht Club where he and Marilyn managed a restaurant with a hometown atmosphere known to many as the place to celebrate and socialize.”
John Scheffler, former owner of Hesperia Auto Supply for 30-plus years, became a property owner and resident of Stony Lake in 1998 and got to know William “Bill” Knoth, then owner of the yacht club. In October 2007, Scheffler purchased the establishment from Bill and his wife, Marilyn, and officially re-opened the restaurant in June of 2008.
Scheffler recalls when he first purchased the establishment, the sign out front said “Stony Lake Yacht Club — Since 1925.” However, he questions whether the restaurant could have been a “bar” in 1925, as Prohibition would have been in effect from 1920-1933. In fact, shortly after opening, Scheffler said he was visited by a “Mrs. Morningstar” of Shelby, and she told him she was nine years old when her friend’s father and one of his friends built the building. Scheffler assumes that these men had to have been Butler and Lewis the first owners. Morningstar also remembered servers passing beverages to patrons through the shutters. Considering this eyewitness testimony and guessing her approximate age, Scheffler believes it is more likely the restaurant was built after Prohibition ended in 1933 and has changed his sign to read “Since 1935”.
The restaurant’s current name came about quite unexpectedly, Scheffler said. While outside sweeping one day a van full of people pulled up and asked him if he knew where they could get something to eat. Surprised, he laughed and said, “Right here.” But the driver of the van told him they weren’t members. Scheffler wondered how many other people were driving by every day thinking they couldn’t eat there because they weren’t “members.” Wanting a more family-friendly name, he changed the restaurant’s name to the Stony Lake Inn.
Over his past 15 years of ownership, the “Inn” has undergone numerous dining room and kitchen renovations and is still a great place for community gatherings, social events and meetings, including the Shelby Optimists every other Wednesday.
Historically the restaurant was known for its Great Lakes perch and walleye specials and deep-fried asparagus and morel mushrooms. Today Scheffler still proudly features Great Lakes perch and wild-caught walleye specials, as well as deep-fried asparagus and certified angus beef burger and steaks, cut by the local grocer.
Restaurant customers include many-generations cottage owners and visitors, along with the local population, who all grew up working for or patronizing the establishment. The location is most likely referred to by the name each generation remembers it by. However whether the “Stony Lake Bar,” the “Stony Lake Yacht Club”, or the “Stony Lake Inn,” it enjoys a long, colorful history in the Stony Lake area and continues to serve up great food and fun.