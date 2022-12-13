For several years now, I’ve aimed a jaundiced eye at the holiday season with a column I dearly look forward to: stupid Christmas gifts. And every year, they get a little stupider. In the past, I’ve reported on essential items like the flying alarm clock, a truly fiendish device where, when the alarm goes off, the clock goes flying and shrieking, along with the key that shuts it up; the pickle picker, where you actually pay money for a utensil that reaches in the pickle jar and pulls out a pickle, just like a fork or your own fingers; the Hutzler Banana Slicer, another kitchen aid that will slice a banana in one fell swoop, saving you perhaps 10 seconds if you don’t want to do it yourself; and many other silly inventions perfect for that special person you basically can’t stand.
There also seem to be trends. One year, the trend was bacon. You could get bacon flavored lipstick, bacon scarves and hats, and even a stick on bacon flavored mustache. Another year, it was weird canned stuff, like canned unicorn meat. This year, I am sorry to report that the big trend is, well, I don’t know how to say this tastefully, but I’m just reporting a sociological phenomenon: poop. What? Yes. You’ll see.
So, get ready, get set for the strangest, silliest, and just plain stupidest Christmas gifts of 2022:
Beardaments. Know someone with a big, bushy beard and a stupid sense of humor? This is the gift for him. It’s a set of tiny ornaments he can hang on his whiskers. The picture on the Huffpost website shows a stern looking gentleman with a considerable beard full of jolly little colored balls. The look on his face is priceless. Is he wearing his gift with dignity or suppressed rage? I dare him to show up in church as a human Christmas tree.
The giant inflatable bottle of ranch dressing. You know those monstrous inflatables people put on their front lawns at the holidays? Big, bouncy snowmen and Santas and reindeer? Well, screw boring tradition. If you want people to come from miles away to ogle your Christmas display, how about springing for a seven-foot inflatable Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing bottle? I guarantee you’ll be the hit, or the pariah, of the neighborhood.
The giant inflatable Cup of Noodles. The Cup of Noodles looks to be around four feet high. Set it right next to the dressing bottle and what a strange pair they make. Sort of an appetite killer, but then, if you’re going for bizarre, that’s just what you want, right?
The mouse wine bottle stopper. If you’re looking for the perfect gift for someone with rodent phobia, look no further. This item is truly stomach turning. It’s a horribly life-like upside down black mouse. The head fits into the wine bottle and the rear end sticks up in the air with a long, curling tail. The photo shows a cat looking at the mouse, absolutely transfixed. I doubt your dinner guests will be so enthusiastic.
Flushin’ Frenzy. OK. I promised you poop, and here goes. The Flushin’ Frenzy is a game, the object of which is to capture a flying turd from a toy toilet. Pieces include a plastic toilet, plunger, and a turd with a mischievous grin. I’m assuming there’s a mechanism that ejects the turd from the toilet and into the air. Every four-year-old’s–or potty humor obsessed 50 year-old’s–dream.
We Wish You a Poopy Christmas. Want to be classy? Give the gift of literature! This charming (or should we say Charmin’?) little book sports a piece of poop in Santa garb on the cover, sitting on a potty, with the subtitle, “Fudgy the Poopman’s Collection of Christmas Classics Made Crappy.” Keep this one in the loobrary.
The Santa Toilet Seat Set. Decorating the house for the holidays? Don’t forget the bathroom. Your toilet will sparkle with a Santa seat cover, an elf hat tank cover, a plush red, white and green toilet paper dispenser, and Santa floor mats.
The Christmas Tree Plunger. And for the full effect, how about a plunger all dolled up with evergreen branches, tinsel and ornaments? It’s the way to go.
Santa Toilet Paper. Your lavatorial ensemble wouldn’t be complete without a set of toilet paper from Santa, featuring witty sayings like, “Sorry, I’m out of coal, love, Santa” and “He sees you when you’re pooping.” Merrily we roll along…
Pooping dog ornament. It’s a dog in squatting pose, with a Christmas collar. A lovely addition to any tree. Although it might be more appropriate under the tree.
Pooping dog and cat butt calendars. Just imagine, every month a new view of canines doing their business. Or if you’re more feline inclined, how about 12 months of cat rear ends? It makes the year so much more exciting!
Cat Butt Scratch and Sniff Book. If a calendar is too tame for you, there’s always this treasure. The photo shows a woman screwing up her face in sheer revulsion as she tests out one of the pages. Is this taking things just a tad too far? Well, it might have been in the 1950s when I was a kid, but in our completely tasteless day and age, there’s no such thing as too far anymore. The sky’s the limit–just watch out for flying poop.
Anyway, Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good laugh!