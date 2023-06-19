Step right up for your weekly laugh, courtesy of Crain Weird News. A few days ago, on CNN, I think, there was this segment on a really dumb criminal who left his car at the scene of the crime. I don’t remember what the crime was, but it reminded me of a column I did years ago, about stupid criminals. So, I decided to plunge once again into that hilarious world of the lame-brained lawless, who really can’t be explained by any standards of rationality. With thanks to Reader’s Digest, I give you:
The Stupidest Criminals of all Time
Singin’ in the slammer. Blake Leak – a name you couldn’t make up – decided to break into a liquor store in Ossining, New York. But the cops spoiled his plan. A mad chase ensued through the streets. Leak thought he’d eluded his pursuers when both cops slipped in a wet spot and fell. Breathing a sigh of relief, Leak made his way to a large building, where he tried to hide. Unfortunately, the building was the Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison. A guard saw Leak and end of story.
The nose don’t always know. Drug thieves in Silver Springs, Florida, thought they’d struck gold when they broke into a home and discovered three jars of cocaine. They took their haul home and decided to celebrate with a few snorts. But wait – there were names on the jars. Oh oh – turns out the jars were urns, and they were enjoying the cremains of their victim’s husband and two dogs.
Got eyes, Dumbo? It was business as usual at the local coffee shop, where there was the typical morning line for joe. Suddenly, a young man rushed in, cut in front of two men at the front of the line, threw a drink at the barista and demanded all the cash on hand. There was only a slight problem – the men the bold intruder cut in front of were cops – in full uniform.
Say it with pride. In Fresno, California, a woman was stopped at a DUI checkpoint for obvious inebriation. But the suspect wasn’t offended. In fact, she wanted to share her good fortune. “My husband’s right behind me,” she informed the guard. “And he’s even drunker than I am!”
Not woke in Florida. Would-be thief Milton Hodges tries to rob a Lowe’s Home Improvement Store in Orlando, Florida. But the job gets screwed up. The cops arrive and Hodges splits, racing down the street and jumping over a fence. Whoops! He finds himself smack in the middle of the Cypress Cove Nudist Resort and Spa! Of course, being the only one there wearing clothes, a blinking red arrow might as well have been flashing over his head. The police had no trouble nabbing him. Curses – foiled again!
It’s just a loan. In South Wales, Graham Price was short on cash but long on stupidity. He robbed the bank where he worked of seven million pounds. However, being the honest sort, he left a note that read, “Borrowed seven million pounds. Graham Price.” Like, thanks for the loan, and I’ll pay it back, I promise. Of course he will. When cows quack and ducks moo.
Not their lucky night. Two men crashed a bar in Sydney, Australia, waving weapons and demanding money. Unfortunately, they hadn’t checked the events lineup. It just happened that the monthly bikers’ meeting was in session. One of the bumbling burglars ended up in the hospital. The other got hog-tied with chicken wire. That’s what happens when you mess with Mad Max.
I’ll quote this one directly from the Readers’ Digest website:
“Idiot@jail.com. A German bank robber sent mocking e-mails to local police, ridiculing their efforts to arrest him. First, he let them know they had his age, build and accent wrong. Then he corrected their announcement that he’d escaped on foot; no, he had a getaway car! The cops got the last word in, though, when they arrested the guy a few hours later. They used his e-mail to trace him.”
I’ll go to jail, but I’m not cleaning out the tub! A Texas woman was awakened at 3 a.m. by the sound of someone breaking into her house. She threw on her clothes and fled next door, where she called the police. When the law arrived, imagine their surprise when they found the intruder happily splashing about in the bathtub. Turns out all he wanted was a good soak.
Blabbermouth! James Washington, of Nashville, Tennessee, learned a tough lesson about spilling the beans when he had a heart attack. Certain he was going to die, Washington used the moment to cleanse his conscience, confessing to a 17-year-old murder. But, oh heck, who figured he’d survive? And yes, he got life in prison.
Maybe it’s the vodka. So this Scottish guy, Aron Morrison, goes into a liquor store and nicks a bottle of vodka. He never thought he’d be caught, so it was indeed a rude surprise when the cops found him. Actually, it was one of the simpler nabs – Morrison had asked the pretty store clerk for a date, leaving her a note with his name, address, and phone number!
Dumb and Dumber, left his number…