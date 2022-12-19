Support our Oceana County Sheriff’s Department
Dear Editor:
The new jail proposal was sadly voted down during the August 2022 election, but we still have a jail to support. Please urge your Oceana County Board of Commissioners to support those protecting and serving our community by approving the request to add two more corrections officers. We currently only have 11 and should have 14.99 as noted by the Michigan Board of Corrections. Check out the Dec. 15, 2022 Oceana County Board meeting packet for more details.
Our officers care about the people in our community. Changing societal dynamics demand additional resources so that they can maintain the level of safety and security for both incarcerated and the general public. Be informed and support our officers.
CHRIS CONROY
560 S. Hancock St., Pentwater