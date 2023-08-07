Support the dialog
Dear Editor:
So Pentwater Village Council has accepted a volunteer citizen committee’s recommendation to proceed to Step 1c of a 20-plus step process that could lead to the village adopting a city form of government.
Whatever the outcome, township taxpayers (i.e, everyone who own property on either side of village limits) should take notice that a township-paid study by the Citizens Research Council (CRC) of Michigan concluded this on page 20: “Pentwater Township would be affected by the village incorporating as a city, but tools exist for it to adapt. Because Pentwater Township has a relatively rich property tax base and levies taxes at relatively high rates, it will have more resources … while some services and operations may need to be scaled back, those changes would do little to lessen the quality of life in the township.” Repeat: those changes would do little to lessen the quality of life!
But “Boycott Pentwater City” was created, and last week issued a news release critical of the village council for proceeding to Step 1c, saying there is no public support. The group called out former village Trustee Claudia Ressel-Hodan. She was just serving constituents a year ago by raising the issue with council, knowing that citizens have long questioned why two governments are needed for 1,600 residents. Can everyone’s taxes be spent more efficiently? Council tapped her to chair the six-person group of open-minded citizens. The boycott group’s unfair focus on the chair only discourages other citizens from taking on community leadership roles for fear of being publicly intimidated.
The boycott group says it might even encourage residents to boycott businesses that support the plan. Its founder explained to another news service how this idea came about: “I guess the concept is that there were people on the council that surely knew that they were going to hurt their customers in the township but voted for it anyway … we’re not going to support them. That’s where that came from.”
This is pure intimidation of several hardworking, local business owners who we elected to serve on the village council. Their livelihoods are now threatened. Is this right? Our community deserves better. We’re only at Step 1c. Please support respectful dialogue between us. Village taxpayers, look at the three tax bills you get each year. Be informed. Find opportunities to meet and exchange views.
RON BEEBER
605 Sixth St., Pentwater