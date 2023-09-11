Supports the Democratic Party
Dear Editor:
I am writing to express my support for the Oceana County Democratic Party’s vision statement and purpose. I believe that these principles are essential to building a strong and prosperous community for all. The Democratic Party’s vision statement of “promoting flourishing communities by advocating for and promoting economic, social and cultural rights for all” is a powerful one. It speaks to the party’s commitment to creating a society where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background or circumstances. The party’s purpose statement is equally important. It outlines the Democratic Party’s commitment to free and fair elections, a strong democracy, and a fair and just society. These are all values that I believe are essential to a thriving democracy. I am particularly impressed by the Democratic Party’s commitment to advocating for government investment in people. This includes investing in clean air and water, equal treatment under the law, public safety, health care, education and job training. These are all investments that will make our community stronger and more prosperous. I also support the Democratic Party’s commitment to organizing the Democratic electorate and aiding qualified Democratic candidates for local, county, state and national elections. This is essential to ensuring that our voices are heard and that our values are represented in government. I urge all Oceana County residents to support the Oceana County Democratic Party. I am confident that the party’s vision statement and purpose will help us build a stronger and more prosperous community for all.
JOHN E. ADAMS
1243 W. M20, New Era