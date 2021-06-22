Maisie Rawley Whitaker was born and raised in a lumbering community called Crystal Valley. She attended a country school that was near by her family’s house. After graduating from County Normal in 1933-1934 she became a teacher in the same school that she used to go to.
She told our journalism class that the Indians started the first school in a bark shanty in 1859, and it was taught by James Sellerig. The next Indian school was made of logs and was at the Dan Kelley place. It was taught for four years by a Methodist minister by the name of David K. Foster.
The first non-Indian school in the Crystal area was in the kitchen of Dr. Kitridge. A Francis Marsh came in the fall of 1867 and was the first teacher. This was the beginning of country schools in Crystal township.
The country school was a one-room building, where all grades were in attendance.
Section 16 of a township was always set for the school. If the school was closed, and the land was to be sold, the landowner could buy that land and building for $50 after the school was closed.
One of the schools in Crystal was a two-room school, the rest were all one-room. The two-room building had up to 10th grade in attendance.
One and a half miles were about the farthest that kids had to walk to school. Most schools were built close enough so that nobody had to walk any further. When outlying schools started closing, most of the kids started going to a school in the village.
Country schools started merging in 1942, but continued on until 1963. As all country schools started getting fewer and fewer students in attendance, more and more started merging.
Mrs. Whitaker taught in all schools but one in Crystal Township. As a starting teachers wage in country schools she was paid $30 per month. The most she was paid, while teaching in a country school was $150 per month.
Students provided their own materials which they purchased at a drug store in town or if they were lucky, they got them secondhand for a few cents to a couple dollars. They brought their own lunches and sometimes the whole class or school cooked a lunch for everyone.
The teacher was considered the janitor of the school as well as the teacher. They had to sweep the floors, scrub the floors, and carry in coal from the shack out back. The teacher even had to scrub out the toilets, which were outhouses behind the school. Some country schools had indoor toilet facilities, and these were either chemical or running water. Mrs. Whitaker told us about a particular incident where the pigeons roosted in the outhouses during the winter to stay warm. When she came back from Christmas vacation, she had to clean all of the dead pigeons out of the outhouses.
Some schools had projects during WWII. They collected milkweed pods on weekends and after school. These were used for life jacket stuffing. Nobody ever came and got these during the fall so all of the other schools left them outside during the winter and they rotted. Mrs. Whitaker’s school was the only one around that stored the pods during the winter in burlap bags.
When spring came, the people came round to collect the pods and paid the school $35. This bought a lot of books.
For entertainment, the teachers would teach the students embroidery and spool knitting. They also taught them games of different types. Sometimes a singing teacher would come from MSU and teach the teachers the songs so that they could go back to school and teach their students.
While Mrs. Whitaker was still teaching country schools, she can remember socials, Halloween parties, people getting together to play bingo, and there would be square dancing sometimes after the socials.
Competition between the country schools came in many different forms and types. There were baseball games, spelling bees and arithmetic bees.
During storms most parents would come and get their kids if the weather started looking really bad. In 1955 they started closing schools for snowdays. The famous “Winter of ‘36” was Maisie’s first year of teaching. She mostly remembers frozen ears, toes and fingers. The kids just wore ordinary clothes to school. They didn’t have any snowsuits.
Many kids didn’t go to school during bad weather, but the teacher had to go and warm up the school in case anyone did come in.
Sears and Roebuck used to have a sale on snow pants and jackets for $5. So when a person ordered one they took what Sears sent them.
After teaching many years in the country schools and in Pentwater High School, Mrs. Whitaker is now a retired teacher.
Maisie Rawley Whitaker still lives in Crystal Valley in the same house she was born in.