Last Sunday I attended an open house at Hovey School.
Hovey School?
Yeah, you know. The old one-room school house out on Harrison Road, between Mears and Hart.
Those of you too young to remember that venerable institution are probably scratching your heads. You mean there are still one-room schoolhouses?
Well, no. By the early 1960s, they’d pretty much all been closed down, the inevitable victims of that enemy of history, “progress.” Over the years, most of them deteriorated. But a few still remained intact, and Hovey School is more than intact. It’s been all spruced up, inside and out, and stands proudly before the world, it’s bright white-painted exterior glistening in the sun, as if it’s all dressed up for the party.
The open house was organized by a group of people who not only love one-room school houses—they went to them. People like local historian Mort Wiegand of the Oceana County and Mears historical societies, who’s devoted much of her life to preserving virtually every fact about our local one-roomers for posterity, and posterior. She recreated a one-room school house at the Mears Historical Society, complete with those old wooden desks with the hard seats that made your tush cry out for a cushion.
Mort attended Wilson School, down the road. Her husband Carl went to Hovey.
“I was here eight years,” the tall, lanky Wiegand recalled. “First through eighth grades. I graduated in 1952. There were three of us in my graduating class! I got a wonderful education because we were always two steps ahead—we heard the lessons for the older grades.”
Like so many boys, Carl had his regular duties at the school.
“I stoked the stove, took out the trash, pumped the water, filled the bucket.” The bucket being the equivalent of today’s water cooler, where the kids got a drink with the old dipper.
In the winter, pumping the water could be a dangerous affair.
“One really cold day I stuck my tongue on the pump,” Carl grinned. “You know, to see if it would stick. Well, it did. Now, I didn’t know that if you just waited a few minutes it would warm up and come off. So I just pulled and, well, I left half my tongue on that pump!”
“That pump” was apparently a universal hazard. As we sat around eating Mort’s famous cherry pie—many of you may recall her famous pies—another Hovey grad, Elaine Tate, nee Fuller, also had a pump story.
“I broke my tooth on that pump!”
“How did you manage that?” I asked. “Were you trying to stick your tongue on it too?”
“Oh, no!” she laughed. “You know, when you pumped the water you had to prime the pump and push it up and down really hard. Well, I guess I got carried away and pumped a little too hard and the handle came up and hit me in the mouth!”
And then there’s Joel Thinnes, the man who’s personally responsible for Hovey’s new life. Thinnes, who grew up in the area and lives a stone’s throw from the school, bought the property from old Hovey grad and neighbor Dick Walsworth four years ago. The Walsworths were working to restore the structure when their son Ryan, who owned it, sadly passed away. In an interview I did with Joel, that ran in the Herald-Journal a couple of years ago, he explained his decision to purchase Hovey.
“In the 1930s, 40s and 50s, different farmers would leave parcels of land to the school district. They were used for field trips and biological study. When the district began selling off the one room schools, Jim Ames, a farmer in the area, bought the Hovey school, in around 1958 or 1959. It was a mile from their home—in the old days, the schools were located a mile from where the students lived, so they were able to walk to school.
“Eventually, Ryan Walsworth bought it, with a vision of restoring it. It needed work, of course. The idea interested me, and I told Ryan if he ever needed some help I was just down the road. He appreciated that.
“After Ryan passed away, I offered to buy it. I wanted to carry on his vision. And also, word had gotten out that the historical society wanted to purchase it and move it to the Mears Historical District, and that was a red flag for me. I felt that the original location was as important as the school itself. It’s part of its history, and the history of the surrounding area. I mean, the Egyptians didn’t move the pyramids! So I bought the school to keep it where it belongs, nestled in the peace and beauty of the rolling hills. Hovey was right down the road from my parents’ home, So I grew up right there, and it was in such a pretty setting. The hills, the blue spruce, the changing colors.”
Unbeknownst to Joel, however, he had an even deeper connection to the little school house.
“When Mort put together a history of the one-room schools in the district for me, I couldn’t believe it when I saw my aunt’s name. Alma Kreigh! She was my mom’s older sister and she taught at Hovey. I didn’t know that until I went through the book Mort gave me.”
For Mort, the one-room school represented more than an education. It was the social center of life.
“The school was the community,” she explained. “We did everything there. We had 4H there. We had Christmas plays and potlucks. The one-room schools were the meeting places for church, socials, funerals and dances. They were the center of our lives.”
And so, some 60 years after the old bell tower at Hovey fell silent, that community came together again on Sunday, and the bell clanged once more, echoing through the countryside.
“Time for class!” someone yelled, and everyone laughed.
You could call the occasion idyllic. When I entered the school grounds, I felt like I’d stepped straight into a vanished past. The scene was so peaceful with the velvet green lawns, surrounded by woods, people enjoying pie, cookies, lemonade and memories.
The event was organized as a celebration of the latest improvements done to the property by Mort and Carl’s son Dean and his wife, Tina, whose niece—Mort and Carl’s granddaughter, Kayla Grice--wanted to get married there. Getting the place ready for a wedding turned out to be a two-year project, but it came off with flying colors. The old school room was restored, the grounds beautified with flowers, and the “I-do’s” were said on August 7.
The neat thing, to me, is that the whole thing became a community effort. Friends and neighbors pitched in, as they always had and, you can be pretty sure, always will. To a born and bred city girl like me, it’s all new territory. Everything I know about one-room schools I got from Little House on the Prairie. And here I was, seeing one for real, and seeing how proud and happy all these people were to have it back.
“I can’t believe all these years have gone by,” Carl shook his head, sighing. “They just flew. It’s just like it was yesterday that I was here.”
Mort nods. “We were married last week and we’ll be celebrating our 59th wedding anniversary! Where did the time go?”
Funny. When we were kids, time seemed to drag its heels in school. You watched the hands on that big round clock on the wall, inching their way to quittin’ time, which you thought would never come. And now, those hands whiz by and another hour, another month, another year has disappeared and all you have left is memories.
Fortunately, for the Hovey School kids, those memories will always be treasured.
“We had so much fun,” reflected Elaine Tate. “Mrs. Gleason, my favorite teacher, would make us ice cream. We saved our chocolate milk through the week and on Friday she’d make chocolate ice cream! She made learning so enjoyable.”
Carl Wiegand looked up at the school steeple, gleaming in the afternoon sun, and smiled. “It was a wonderful time.”