Well, the cats have officially taken over the house. Oh, for years my friends have joked that in my life, my cats rule. I always agreed, and we all laughed, because it was funny. Then. But not anymore.
As anyone who has cats knows, they can mess up a house in three seconds flat. I’ll never forget my late second husband’s sage words: “If you want to have a nice house, don’t have kids or pets.” I look at my leather sofas with the long cat scratches, my settee with the stuffing coming out on top, the raked-over door frames where they like to sharpen their claws. I remember beautiful things, like the Russell Wright serving bowl that was a wedding present for my parents, the antique gravy boat in the shape of a baked potato, the tall red and gold Chinese vase that was one of my prized possessions. All gone to their graves in the middle of the night, when I’d hear a crash and know that another of my cherished items had been destroyed in a fit of feline fun.
This is why I can no longer have a Christmas tree. Oh, the ornaments I’d collected over the years! How I looked forward to getting the tree and trimming it, turning on the lights and transforming the house into a dazzling holiday wonderland. That was when I only had one cat at a time.
But as the cats accumulated, so did the danger. And the year I put up the tree and five monsters made for it, amber and green eyes glittering with excitement, well, it took them about 30 seconds to demolish it and that was that.
Nonetheless, I’ve put up with my cats because the joy they give me is worth the damage. Until recently. For some reason, two of them have suddenly decided to mark their territory with a vengeance, turning my life into chaos and me into a shrieking harpie. You should hear me. “Stop it! STOP IT! You do that again, and I swear it’ll be your last day on earth! Get OUT of there! You can’t sleep in my Dutch oven! OK, WHAT did you knock down? Once more, just once more, and you’re out of here!” I’m surprised the neighbors haven’t called the police.
Things have reached fever pitch in the last few days, though. My oldest, Missy, and my fattest, Baby Girl, have apparently decided to appropriate the two places that are central to my life: my office chair and the toilet.
Why? How should I know? Cats are mysterious, inscrutable, right? So anyway, one day I came into the office to find Baby Girl curled up in my big black leather chair. Because she’s so heavy — 19 pounds at last weigh-in — it was really tough to pick her up. I told her to get out of my chair, and she just blinked at me, like, “Make me.” I tried push her big behind, and she growled and swatted at me. With all my strength I grabbed her and dumped her on the floor. That really got her mad. A blow to her dignity! She ran off, but it wasn’t over. The next time I went into the office, there she was in my chair, sprawled out like the Queen of Sheba, completely defiant. And every day since, I’ve had to fight for what’s legally, ethically and morally mine. What might have been an isolated aberration has now become an ongoing battle for property rights.
Meanwhile, I got the surprise of my life when I went into the bathroom and there was Missy, lying on the toilet seat. Not the lid. The seat. She was all stretched out, purring, one arm dangling in the bowl. I’d never seen anything like it. It would have been hilarious except that my bladder was about to burst. Hurriedly I tried to push her off the seat, but she refused to budge.
“Come on, Missy,” I pleaded. “Mommy has to go. Like when you have to use your potty box. Well, this is Mommy’s.”
No luck. It wasn’t easy, getting her off the seat, because she’s heavy too and the last thing I needed was to drop her in the water. But I managed to pull her off. She squirmed and whined and ran off, and I prayed that she’d learned her lesson. But no. It’s been five days now and just like Baby Girl and the office chair, I’m forced to battle Missy every time I want to use the john. The only good thing about it is that the heated seat is quite nice.
Of course, by now you’re undoubtedly asking, “How come you don’t just keep the doors shut?” Well, because I can’t. I live in an old house and several of the doors don’t close. The office door does, and I try to keep it shut, but I don’t always remember to. The bathroom door, however, won’t shut completely and the cats just push it open.
But while these latest behaviors are incredibly annoying, Baby Girl has been exhibiting another one that’s completely unacceptable. She began alternating her sleeping spots between the office chair and the top of the chest in the bathroom where I keep all my toiletries and diabetic supplies. The other night I heard a crash. It came from the bathroom and when I investigated, I found Baby Girl resting comfortably on the chest. In order to make room for her ample booty, she’d knocked my makeup bag to the floor, and all the items had spilled out. She also knocked some perfume bottles off the chest. But I really hit the roof when I found my test strips strewn all over and my lancet — the device you use to prick your finger—broken on the floor.
That was the last straw. With a howl, I pulled Baby Girl off her perch and threw her out the bathroom door. “You ever get up there again and you don’t live here anymore!” I screamed. “Do you understand?”
Apparently, she did, because she hot footed it out the patio door at breakneck speed and didn’t come back for hours. It seemed that my tirade was successful because she stopped getting on the chest. However…Yesterday morning when I went to use the bathroom, there was Baby Girl, curled up in a huge ball in the sink.
Oh, brother. How was I supposed to wash my face and brush my teeth?
I sighed. Frankly, I just didn’t have the energy to fight her. It’s been two days now. Baby Girl has declared squatter’s rights to the bathroom sink, and I’m washing up and brushing at the kitchen sink.
Meanwhile, Missy is still sleeping on the toilet seat. Welcome to Crazy Town.