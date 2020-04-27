Have you ever had what appeared to be a hallucination, even though you were feeling perfectly normal, and it was broad daylight?
I did the other day. I was looking out my window at the house across the street, where a bunch of pretty purple flowers had popped up, seemingly overnight, on the front lawn.
Now, I struggle with diabetic retinopathy. My right eye is fine, but I’ve lost considerable vision in my left eye and have been getting injections — the kind many people get for macular degeneration — for the last two years. They haven’t helped much, but my retinologist says they’re basically preventing the condition from getting worse.
Anyway, just out of curiosity, I closed my right eye to check how much I could see of the flowers out of my left one. And here’s the weird thing. I could see the lawn. But there were no flowers.
Huh? I opened my right eye and there they were, big as life. I closed my right eye and poof! They were gone. But I could still see the grass. Why?
I asked my retinologist about it when I went for my next injection. He didn’t have an explanation, probably because that particular phenomenon had never crossed his path, or anyone else’s.
The whole thing reminded me of an incident that occurred six years ago.
It was a gorgeous May morning, the kind we’d been waiting for all during the long, nasty winter and a depressingly rainy, chilly April. A soft breeze wafted in. Sunlight sparkled on the trees. The thick grass was like an emerald carpet. I breathed in the warm, balmy air and rejoiced that spring had finally come through.
And then I noticed them. Dandelions. The back yard was full of them.
I was amazed. The day before, there hadn’t been a single one in sight. Literally overnight they had popped up, dotting the grass with bursts of yellow everywhere you looked.
It was such a surprise I actually laughed out loud. Those, cheery, sunny faces instantly lifted my spirits. They may be weeds, but who cares? When the dandelions appear, we know spring is here to stay.
I felt really good that day. The world was alive and waiting. It got up to 76 degrees, and I celebrated by running around town in my summer capris and short-sleeved top, jacketless at last.
I was gone pretty much the whole day. When I got home, at around 6:30 p.m., I went to the patio to take another look at the dandelions.
But there were no dandelions.
I rubbed my eyes. I often did this because before the retinopathy I had a cataract in my left eye, which caused my vision to blur so annoyingly that I would instinctively rub my eyes and try to blink them back into focus. But when I looked out again, the dandelions were still gone. Every single one of them.
It was just like the Twilight Zone.
I knew I had seen them. Or had I?
Of course I had. I distinctly remembered them, nodding to me so jauntily.
But if I had seen them, where the bejeezus were they?
Could I actually have imagined them? Was I going crazy?
I live in a sort of duplex; I have the main house and my neighbor at the time, Ashley, rented the adjoining one-bedroom apartment that used to be the garage. Her patio doors also looked out on the back yard.
I ran over to her place and asked her if she’d seen dandelions earlier.
“Yeah,” she replied. “There were a whole lot of them.”
“Thank God!” I exclaimed, in a rush of relief. “I thought I was going nuts.”
“But…where are they?” Ashley surveyed the yard in bewilderment.
“I don’t know,” I said. “They disappeared. Just like that.”
We explored the yard, and finally found them. They were drooping and all folded up. Like chameleons, their green sheaths blended in with the grass, making them virtually invisible.
“Are they dead?” I wondered. Ashley shook her head, equally mystified.
“This is, like, totally weird,” she observed.
“Well,” I said, “I’m just glad you saw them too. Or I would have checked myself in somewhere.”
I went back to my place, still confused. A little while later, Ashley stuck her head in my open patio door.
“Mary Beth?” she called. “My boyfriend says that dandelions close up when there’s a storm coming.”
Really! Well, that solved that mystery. Except that it didn’t look like there was any storm in the offing. The dusky air was soft and still, and my cats were out prancing about. You’d think that if a storm was on its way, they’d have headed on home pronto.
But not 10 minutes later, I heard the distant rumble of thunder, followed by the first drops of rain.
Damn! Those dandelions were smarter than I was.
Talk about humbling.
I felt like I’d gone back to school that day, and learned two new facts. One was that dandelions can predict the weather. And two was how out of touch most humans are with nature.
Oh, if I’d been raised on a farm, I’d have known all about dandelions. But being city born and bred, I’m hopelessly ignorant about natural phenomena.
I also learned something about trust. When I couldn’t explain the disappearance of the dandelions, I instantly doubted my memory, and my sanity along with it, instead of having faith in myself, and in the inherent wisdom of nature. Often it’s all too easy to let our imaginations run riot—something that would have been anathema to the stoically logical Sherlock Holmes.
“My dear Watson,” the great sleuth once observed, “To the logician all things should be seen exactly as they are, and to underestimate one’s self is as much a departure from truth as to exaggerate one’s own powers.”
Something to think about.