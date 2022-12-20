A couple of weeks ago, I wrote a column about the holidays and my two cats, Chip and Tess, in which I remarked that I’d be getting them little pet Christmas hats, and that their response would undoubtedly be worthy of another column. And what do you know, it was.
First of all, I have to warn you that the title of this column is misleading. I never did get the cats into the hats, or the hats on the cats. I suspected that would be the case, from experience. Years ago, I had a cat, Petie, who valiantly fought against having his picture taken in a Santa hat. And then there was my cat, Snicky, who suffered greatly when she received an Easter hat from a milliner friend of mine, and we forced her into it whenever anyone came to visit.
I think I wrote about those incidents in a past column about hat history, but they’re definitely worth re-telling. Petie, a beautiful long haired black and white boy, became the victim of Christmas cheer when our local Petco back in Santa Paula, Calif. decided to offer a deal on getting your pet’s photo taken with Santa, for a personalized Christmas card. I simply couldn’t pass that one up, so I stuffed Petie in his carrier and carted him over to the store.
When we got there, there were several people ahead of us, eagerly waiting in line to have their darlings immortalized. Up ahead, Santa was sitting in a chair with a big, happy dog on his lap. The dog was wearing a floppy Santa hat, and didn’t seem to mind in the least. In fact, it looked like he was actually posing for the camera, with a big grin on his face.
Petie, however, was a different story. When it was his turn, he refused to come out of his carrier. No amount of coaxing would help. He hunkered in the back of the carrier, growling. It eventually took two Santa’s helpers–Petco staff members dressed as elves–to extricate him, by dismantling the carrier.
Defeated, Petie grudgingly allowed himself to be plopped on Santa’s lap, whereupon he proceeded to bury his head in Santa’s armpit. The elves tried heroically to make him come out, dangling toys in front of him and chanting, “Petie! Petie! Look over here, Petie!” But Petie was a stubborn cat and led everyone on a merry chase until he finally decided to show his face. By this time, the crowd was laughing. Unfortunately, Santa didn’t share their enthusiasm, because we were wasting a lot of his time. There was the photo to be taken, and the line was growing.
But if Petie thought things were bad, they were about to get much worse. One of the helpers started to put a tiny little Santa hat on his head. He looked horrified and again, it took two helpers to do the deed, one to hold him in a death grip and the other to tie the hat under his chin.
“OK, roll ‘em,” said Santa, and while a helper got Petie to look at the camera by dangling a toy, the photographer snapped the picture.
When they showed me the result, I cracked up. There was Santa, ho ho ho-ing, holding the grumpiest looking cat you’ve ever seen. It might have been the season to be jolly, but not for Petie. I can only describe his expression as mortified. Because cats can hold grudges, I knew I was in for the silent treatment. Petie probably wouldn’t let me near him until next Christmas.
We had to leave the message we wanted on the card with the staff, and the one I came up with was definitely original. When I went back to Petco a few days later to pick up the cards, they looked absolutely gorgeous, The photo was great, and there was a border of Christmas tree branches and berries, with the greeting, “Happy Holidays,” and my message, in gold:
“As Jesus sacrificed his life to redeem us, so Petie sacrificed his dignity to entertain us. The Mew Testament, 1:1.”
The photographer told me that when the guy who was routinely typing up the cards came to mine, he actually fell out of his chair laughing.
As for Snicky, she absolutely hated her Easter hat. Whenever she saw us taking it out, she’d start to growl, a low rumble that was like an avalanche about to happen. So, I knew it would be tough to get Chip and Tess to submit to their hats. And I was right. I had a couple of friends helping me, but no luck. Those cats wouldn’t sit still for anything. Finally, Pam Lewis, the woman who was a friend of their late owner and brought them to me, managed to snap the photos you see here. They aren’t so much a finished product as a record of a failed process. This is what it’s like to try and get the cat in the hat. Good luck.
As to the eternal mystery of why dogs love to be dressed up and cats hate it, I came up with three reasons. One, cats have to be able to groom themselves. So, clothes get in the way of their natural and necessary instincts. Two, cats do have a certain sense of dignity that seems to be insulted by the human propensity for making animals look adorable, i.e. silly. And three, dogs, by and large, live to please their owners. Cats, by contrast, live to have their owners please them. Not that they don’t respond with love and gratitude. It’s just their way of evening the playing field.
Anyway, now I’m stuck with a couple of teeny weeny Christmas hats I paid good money for. I don’t think Meijer will take them back.
Oh, well. In the words of the great English poet, Alexander Pope, hope springs eternal. Meaning, there’s always next year.