As my regular readers know, I have five cats. Well, make that “had.” It looks like the count has gone up to six. Not that I had anything to do with it. As with my five, the new one showed up at my door. The hobo sign was out. Hotel Cat. Vacancy. Nice Lady Inside. Soft Touch.
The visitor made himself known with a serenade of ear-splitting meows — a veritable catcophany. When I ran to my sliding glass patio door to see what all the commotion was about, I found this strange little fellow standing outside. He was obviously a male, with the signature large head and muzzle. But the rest of him was tiny. He was underweight and, from the looks of it, malnourished, his ribs visible under his coat. But he was awfully pretty nonetheless, a beautiful solid gray with markings of the stately Russian Blue breed.
Meanwhile, all my cats had gathered in the living room to horn in on the excitement. My sofa is in front of the sliding door, and three of them perched on top of it, peering down at the intruder, while the other two glared at him through the door. His loud meows were greeted with a chorus of warning growls and wails. So much for the welcoming committee.
I opened the door to let him in but alas, he took one look at me and beat a terrified retreat. Poor little guy. Hungry, frightened, no home, but too feral to understand that this big, scary human was offering him sanctuary. Well, what can you do? That’s life in the stray lane.
A little while later, though, there he was again, meowing at the top of his lungs. This time I carefully slid the door open and disappeared into the kitchen, watching him from behind the doorway. Very slowly, he ventured into the living room. My cats immediately formed a barrier, with the accompanying warning growls. Amazingly, the visitor was undeterred, slowly proceeding into the living room. When war broke out and my oldest cat, Missy the Bully, screeched and swatted at him, he just took it, crouching and lowering his head in a completely submissive pose.
I was impressed. This little guy had courage, even if it was courage propelled by hunger. Somehow he made it into the kitchen and found the bowl of cat crunchies on the floor. My cats seemed taken aback by his brashness — look at him, he’s eating OUR food! — and watched him with confused amazement. After he’d eaten, the newcomer crept under the table and stretched out on the floor. My cats decided to ignore him, hah. The eyes in the back of their heads were tracking his every move.
The visitor eventually left, but he returned the following day. Again he ate, rested and disappeared outside. This ritual continued for perhaps a week. I named him Pretty Boy, but he didn’t respond to his name, or anything else. When I put two and two together — his failure to acknowledge my voice, and his incredibly loud meows — I began to suspect that he might be deaf. By the end of the week he was letting me stroke him, but he never purred and seemed confused by affection, which could be the result of the isolation resulting from deafness.
One day, Pretty Boy came in but he didn’t eat. Instead, he just lay on the sofa, only rising to creep into the kitchen and drink a little water. By this time my cats were used to him, and only sniffed at him as he lay on the couch. This continued for the next two days. The proof that he was really sick was when he let me pick him up and carry him to my bed. He just lay, completely listless, in my arms. I covered him, and he remained there through the night, but when I checked on him in the morning, he’d disappeared. I’d been keeping the door open so he could come and go, and he’d obviously gone. I worried and prayed that he’d be OK, but in my heart I knew that he’d probably gone off to die.
A month passed. And then, a miracle! I heard the familiar high decibel meows, and there was Pretty Boy at the door. And he looked wonderful! He’d gained weight and filled out nicely, and his coat was positively shimmering. He had to have found another home. So what was he doing here?
He walked in and climbed up on the kitchen table. My cats seemed almost happy to see him. I went over and gave him a kiss on his big head. “Oh, Pretty Boy, I’m so glad you’re all right!” I was practically crying with relief. He looked at me and blinked. Then he made himself comfortable on a chair. He didn’t eat anything, a sure sign that someone had been caring for him. The next morning he was gone. It was almost as if he’d come back just to let me know he was OK.
But wouldn’t you know, last week Pretty Boy returned and has since taken up full-time residence. My four girl cats have accepted him into the pack, even grooming him occasionally, but Lincoln, my big black boy cat, got jealous when I gave his rival kisses, and swatted him on the nose.
The ultimate surprise, however, came Dec. 10, the first day of Chanukah. My dear friend, Diane Hazen, from Hesperia, had alerted me that a Chanukah gift was on the way. Sure enough, it arrived right on time — a large box of the best grapefruit in the world, the Ruby Gems collection from Pittman and Davis in Texas.
I set the box on the kitchen table. Not five minutes later, there was Pretty Boy, happily stretched out on top of it. Oh oh. This could lead to war, because if there’s one thing Lincoln is obsessed with, it’s boxes. Any time he sees one, he has to get into it, which is often quite a feat, given his 20 pound girth. But he’s a veritable cat Houdini, squeezing his big, fat behind into boxes half his size.
Sure enough, Lincoln went right over to Pretty Boy. Then he looked up at me, emitting a plaintive meow, as if to say, “Mom! Make him get off my box!”
“Be nice” I said. “Pretty Boy found the box first. So you have to wait your turn.”
A little while later, I came into the kitchen to find Lincoln on the box, with Pretty Boy lying serenely next to him. OMG. They were actually sharing!
But how was I going to get my grapefruit? With some difficulty I shooed Lincoln off the box. Then I opened it and took out the 16 luscious “gems.” They’d been packed in shredded paper, and if ever there was a perfect cat bed, this was it. I left the box open and waited. Approximately two minutes later, Pretty Boy rose, went over to the box and got right in, settling himself amidst the shredding, a blissful smile on his face.
I wondered how Lincoln would take it, but I shouldn’t have worried. Some time later, I discovered Lincoln in the box, with Pretty Boy lying on the cover next to him.
Ever since, they’ve been trading off, even cuddling next to each other. I swear I have never seen anything so adorable. Whoever woulda thunk it? This morning, Lincoln actually licked Pretty Boy on the nose. I thought I was seeing things.
Could it be a Chanukah miracle? Who knows? At least the box has brought peace on earth, goodwill to cats, to my house!