The community could benefit

It’s not ‘us vs. them’
Dear Editor:
“Facts are stubborn things,” President John Adams is quoted as saying. I hope members of Pentwater’s Township Board and Village Council will keep one fact in mind when they consider whether our community could benefit from a renovated, re-imagined, more broadly supported “friendship center,” or whatever it’s to be called going forward.
It’s found in the recently-concluded “Pentwater Community Vision” initiative (posted on the pentwatervision.com website). In it, residents said they want Pentwater to become a “unified community,” with organizations “working together to grow our ‘season’ for the health of our community.” They want “coordinated planning efforts between planning entities and community organizations.” And they asked whether there’s “an opportunity to work and partner, and better utilize resources.” So I hope my elected township and village policymakers will be guided by this message from its citizens.
Can the “friendship center” building be better utilized as an amenity that more township residents living outside village limits would want to use? Maybe they used it sparingly in the past, or couldn’t because they didn’t share in the operating costs. But what if this resource was reimagined? Could it make our little community more unified? Could it help “grow our season” by offering a meeting place in the poorer weather months?
Spreading the cost across a larger base would be nominal. Today, village taxpayers pay about 1/3 of a mill to shoulder the building’s entire cost. That’s about $50 per year on a property with a $150,000 taxable value (about half of its estimated selling price). Is it worth it? I think so.
I’m weary of seeing local policy issues framed in “us versus them” terms. How about approaching this as “we”?
RON BEEBER
605 6th St., Pentwater
Shout out to the Pentwater
Arts Council
Dear Editor:
A big shout out to the Pentwater Arts Council for the wonderful painted canvasses that are brightening up our store front windows on Hancock Street this winter. Many of our Pentwater shops are open all winter, but some close, for all of our winter residents and visitors we have enjoyed the whimsical painted canvasses brightening up our main street. I would like to acknowledge all who were involved in this Pentwater Arts Council project.
MARY SCHUMAKER, Chair
Village of Pentwater
Downtown Development Authority (DDA)
549 Clymer St., Pentwater
The community could benefit
Dear Editor:
The Pentwater community has an opportunity to come together as a township and village to fund a new community center, but will they?
In 2019, the village decided to use money from the Friendship Center fund (monies from village millage of .35 mills) and its general fund to renovate the Friendship Center. We also gratefully received a donation from Pentwater, Jr. Women’s Club.
Since the early 1990s, this structure has mostly been a gathering place for village seniors to eat a subsidized lunch, and play cards and other activities. Additionally, it was a place for events and meetings. In recent years, because of declining numbers of seniors, the lunch program and coordinator paid for by Agewell was discontinued. These events and the building being in need of repair, caused the space to be less utilized.
The village decided to renovate the building to bring new life to the space. We did not vote to have it compete with the amazing new Oceana County Council on Aging facility in Hart. Nor is it meant to mostly be used as a government meeting place. But rather, an opportunity to offer a beautiful space to meet up with a friend, have a Mommie and Me Class, enjoy a cooking class, have a meeting, do a seminar, play cards, host a wedding and anything else one can imagine. I want this space to be another Pentwater Pride, where one goes for that feeling of community and caring we all moved here for.
The work now underway is expected to be completed by early summer. However, to have this opportunity for all to come fully to life, it needs funding. Not from just Village residents, but all of Pentwater. This attitude is consistent with one of the key learnings from the just-concluded Pentwater Visioning initiative, in which residents said there needs to be “greater collaboration across all agencies and the whole community.” This is what Pentwater Township residents — living inside and outside the Village alike — told us. Our community benefits by everyone sharing in the cost of operating the library, fire department and cemetery. Why not an indoor, managed, central gathering place as well?
CLAUDIA RESSEL HODAN, Psy.D.
Village Trustee
327 N. Hancock St., Pentwater
Let’s pray for a miracle
Dear Editor:
Does anyone remember Donald Trump’s promise to provide our nation with the best health-care plan, one that is better than ever before? Well, where is it?
For months, the Trump administration has ignored a potential pandemic commonly called Coronavirus. Furthermore, Trump, Limbaugh and Hannity have tried to keep the virus a secret preferring to call it a hoax invented by the Democrats of all things. Maybe that’s their idea of a health care plan for Americans? Just politicize all diseases!
However, as the virus spreads world-wide. It has now entered the United States. Trump has been forced (kicking and screaming) to acknowledge its existence and has taken steps in that regard.
First, Trump cut the funding for the Center of Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization.
Second, Trump scheduled a series of his political rallies to whine at his sycophants that everything is everyone’s fault except his, even though he was responsible for rushing infected, unprotected passengers from the Diamond Princess into our homeland as a political stunt.
Third, Trump placed Mike Pence in charge of the problem. Do you remember Pence telling us that smoking does not cause cancer? I do!
Fourth, Trump sent Pence to raise money for his Republican political campaigns, and then he issued a gag-order. No health officials in his administration are allowed to inform the public about the virus without clearing it with Mike Pence.
Fifth, Trump has called for a miracle to stem. It makes the most sense of any of his stupid ideas.
JOHN MILLINGTON
8932 E. Pierce Rd., Hesperia