Over the holidays, I enjoyed one of my favorite pastimes, watching old Christmas movies on TCM. I pretty much know them backwards and forwards–Christmas in Connecticut, The Bishop’s Wife, Holiday Inn, Holiday Affair, of course, A Christmas Carol and more. They’re mostly from the 1940s, when movies, particularly those with an uplifting holiday message, comforted an anguished country at war.
Another movie with a Christmas theme is Remember the Night, from 1940. It stars Fred MacMurray and Barbara Stanwyck, and I’ve always loved it. Stanwyck plays a troubled young woman who steals an expensive bracelet from a store and gets caught. MacMurray plays the DA who prosecutes her and is going to send her up the river. But it’s Christmas Eve, so he relents and allows her a temporary reprieve to go home for the holiday. She doesn’t have a ride, so he drives her to her childhood town on his way home to be with his mother and aunt.
Stanwyck hasn’t been home in years. They reach her old house late at night, and things are quiet and dreary. Her mother comes to the door and is cold as ice. Stanwyck tries to talk to her, but the mean old lady isn’t interested. She berates her daughter for being a no good loser and tells her to beat it. MacMurray is shocked, Stanwyck is devastated. Filled with compassion, MacMurray invites his prisoner to spend Christmas with his family, a warm, loving bunch that opens their arms and hearts to the desperate girl.
One scene is particularly lovely, when Stanwyck plays the piano for the family’s young handyman, Sterling Holloway, who sings “The End of a Perfect Day,” a popular song of the time. I always loved it because of the beautiful melody, but I found the lyrics a bit on the over- sentimental side. Until the other night, when the song suddenly grabbed me by the heart and sent me spinning, into a spiritual awakening of sorts.
It goes like this:
When you come to the end of a perfect day
And you sit alone with your thought (sic)
And the chimes ring out with a carol gay
At the joy that the day has brought
Do you think what the end of a perfect day
Can mean to a tired heart?
As the sun goes down with a flaming ray
And the dear friends have to part.
Holloway only sings the first verse. But I went online and heard the whole song, which continues:
Well, this is the end of a perfect day,
Near the end of a journey, too,
But it leaves a thought that is big and strong,
With a wish that is kind and true.
For mem’ry has painted this perfect day
With colors that never fade,
And we find at the end of a perfect day,
The soul of a friend we’ve made.
Suddenly, Holloway’s beautiful tenor voice brought tears to my eyes. Now, I’ve seen Remember the Night maybe five or six times, and that never happened before. I wanted to hear the song again, and again. Later that night, I found many renditions of it on YouTube, by artists spanning the decades. Bing Crosby, Nelson Eddy, the great Paul Robeson, down to the Brit star Judith Durham from the 1970s. What was it about this little song that seemed to touch the hearts and souls of generations?
I researched its history, which is pretty amazing. It was written in 1910 by a woman named Carrie Jacobs-Bond, the composer of many time-honored hits, the most famous being, “I Love You Truly.” A widow and single mom–her husband, a doctor, was killed in a truly freak accident, when a kid threw a snowball at him and he fell on the ice, suffering fatal injuries–Jacobs-Bond was left penniless and eked out a living playing the piano and trying to sell her songs. It’s reported that at one point she was so poor she only ate once a day.
That all changed with “The End of a Perfect Day,” which was the beginning of a perfect windfall for Jacobs-Bond. It was such a smash that over 25 million copies of the sheet music were sold in a matter of months. When record players–back then they were known as “talking machines”--took off, so did A Perfect Day, recordings of it flying off the shelves. And by the early 1930s, when radio was the rage, the song became a fixture in the national culture, to the point where Jacobs-Bond, now a millionaire, admitted that she was “tired of hearing it.”
Well, I wasn’t tired of hearing it. In fact, as I write this, I can’t get the tune out of my head. I’ve been humming it for days. I’ve also been reflecting upon why it struck such a chord–literally–in me.
Back in 2008, I wrote a column entitled, “A Perfect Day.” It was about an exquisite fall escapade I had with my mother, Hazel, on a gorgeous October day. We were invited to the home of my friends Linda and Wilford “Chub” Hunt, whose beautiful residence overlooked nine acres of pristine countryside in Shelby. Hazel, who was 88, was wheelchair bound, so it was an effort to transport her. It was also really fun because of how excited she was, to get away from the medical care facility and actually be able to see the breathtaking fall scenery and have a real outing.
We had a wonderful time with Linda and Chub. They cooked us a hobo dinner over a campfire, a first for Hazel. After dinner, we sat around the fire eating toasted marshmallows. I wish we had a picture of Hazel with sticky marshmallow all over her face and a grin that stretched all the way to the setting sun. And then, we just sat around, drinking in the view of the hills dressed in autumn’s coat of many colors and feeling absolutely content.
Unfortunately, every day, even a perfect one, has to come to an end. In that column, I wrote,“The warmth of the sunlight had given way to evening’s chill—a sobering reminder that this perfect but oh, so brief moment would soon be replaced by the dreaded cold months.”
There I was, losing the beauty of the present to worries about the future. My mother, on the other hand, was fully in the moment. “On the way home that night, Hazel gazed up at the moon and murmured, ‘Thank you, honey, and thank you, God, for a perfect day.’”
Listening to “The End of a Perfect Day” instantly transported me to that perfect day with my beloved mother, 14 years ago. “Mem’ry” had indeed painted it in colors that would never fade. But things have changed a lot since then. Hazel passed away. I began facing the reality of aging. Back then, the future was bright and I could do anything. Today, I find myself in the final chapter of my life. The end of a perfect day, and the end of a journey, too.
Is “The End of a Perfect Day” simply a song about a day to remember, and the importance of friendship? Or is it a reflection on dying? When we experience a perfect day, are we at last ready to say goodbye to life, as “the sun goes down in a flaming ray and the dear friends have to part?”
I don’t know. All I know is, it’s a beautiful song and I urge you to Google it. There’s even a video on YouTube of Carrie Jacobs-Bond herself singing it. She’s totally cool, and it’s a real treat.
Wishing you, at the New Year, at least one perfect day.