June 6 will be the 76th anniversary of D-Day. For those of us too young to remember that fateful event, TV is enlightening us with a weekend full of documentaries and old war movies. I’m actually thankful for that, as I watch aged veterans reliving the terrible experience and can begin to understand the depth of their sacrifices.
Back in 2007, I wrote a book, “Haunted U.S. Battlefields,” for Globe Pequot Press, as part of its “Haunted America” series. Now, when I first accepted the assignment, I wasn’t too sure about ghosts. But by the time I completed the book, I was definitely a believer. In my research, I came across some powerful stories about D-Day—and the ghosts of the young soldiers who reportedly still haunt the beaches of Normandy. For you skeptics out there, well, I’ve got some accounts that might change your mind.
In case any of you have ever wondered what the “D” in D-Day stands for, the standard answer is, nothing. In military operations, D was simply code for “day,” the exact date to be determined depending on weather and other conditions. But anyone who lived through the actual experience of D-Day would tell you that the D stands for death.
As American, British and Canadian troops neared the Normandy coast on June 6, 1944 in the first wave of the invasion, “Operation Neptune,” they were suddenly besieged by a barrage of gunfire from the waiting Germans strategically positioned atop the jagged cliffs overlooking the Channel. It was not a battle—it was wholesale slaughter.
The allied troops were essentially sitting ducks in full view of the enemy, who picked them off with deadly precision. By nightfall, the casualty toll was 9,000 dead and wounded. One veteran of Operation Neptune, Sgt. Thomas Valence of Company A, 116th Infantry Regiment, U.S. 29th Division, recalled that by and large the American troops were inexperienced recruits with no combat experience, totally unprepared for what awaited them.
“I came down the ramp, in water pretty much knee high, and started to do what we were trained to do—go forward, crouch down and fire. The only problem was, we didn’t know what to fire at. I saw some tracers coming from a mammoth concrete emplacement so I fired at that. I had no concept of what was going on behind me; there was not much to see in front of me, and the water kept coming in so rapidly and the fellows I was with were being hit so rapidly that it became a struggle to stay on one’s feet.”
Sgt. Valence was shot twice—once in the hand and once in the thigh. He made it onto the beach, where he collapsed. A fellow soldier who was fatally wounded rolled toward him; his last words were, “Sergeant, they’re leaving us here to die like rats. Just like rats.” Valence spent the rest of D-Day lying against a wall, watching blown-up bodies wash ashore. “Essentially my part of the invasion had ended,” he recalled, “with most of my company having been wiped out.”
D-Day left its grim aftermath in both the memories of the survivors and the persistent psychic phenomena that have been reported on the beaches and in the villages of Normandy. One story in particular is fascinating, because it involves “The Ghost of the 116th,” Thomas Valence’s regiment. A young woman, we’ll call her Cathy, who was visiting Normandy with her grandmother, tells the eerie tale.
“I went to France with my grandma in 1999. We went to Normandy to see all the villages there, and the place where D-Day occurred. Later that night, my grandma was awakened by a deep male voice that kept on repeating, ‘Help me…help me…my leg…’ Then it would stop. The next night, my grandma was awakened again and this time she saw the person clearly. She said he was a captain, he was in the 116th division and was part of the first wave to hit the beach. He lost his leg when he was going up the beach. He was hit by a mortar and then was shot in the head. I asked her how she could know all that stuff and she said, ‘He told me.’ From that day on, I was scared stiff.”
Apparently, Cathy’s experience was nothing out of the ordinary, by Normandy standards, anyway. The ghosts of D-Day have become accepted as part of the landscape. Tourists report hearing German voices barking out orders, and the sound of machine-gun fire. Locals are used to hearing gunfire, shouts, moans and cries and seeing ghosts of Allied and German soldiers walking the beaches. One old woman who was interviewed said most of the residents stay away from the beaches because “we feel like we are being watched.” In the actual town of Normandy, many witnesses claim that they have seen the specters of Allied soldiers dressed for the invasion, walking down the streets in broad daylight.
Can anyone who has lived through war ever forget it? Even if survivors have never seen a ghost, the ghost of memory haunts them. When you watch those brave World War II veterans talking about D-Day, it’s just as though it happened to them yesterday. The emotions are still raw, the horror still fresh.
In my column on Veteran’s Day, I related a story about my late husband, Adam, who was 23 years older than I and was with the Air Corps in the Korean War. One evening, he told me about an experience he had when he and his men landed in a field in Korea one moonless night. They hid in a barn, and Adam asked one of the men, Harry, to climb up to a hole in the rafters and peer out to scout the terrain.
“Harry wasn’t too bright, and instead of just poking his head out, he pulled himself up through the hole,” Adam recalled. “The next thing I knew, I heard machine gun fire and Harry fell from the rafters and landed on me. That is, the bottom part of him landed on me. The SOBs had shot him in half.”
Suddenly, my calm, stoic husband burst into tears. “I don’t understand,” he sobbed. “It happened 40 years ago. Why am I crying now?”
I held him tightly, knowing there was nothing I could say to comfort him. The tears are always there, I realized, just beneath the surface, like the remnants of D-Day that litter the Normandy beaches. All you have to do is kick the sand to uncover a piece of bone or a round of ammo. For the survivors, the war never really ends.
There are few D-Day veterans left, and soon there will be none at all. So it’s important to continue to remember that fateful moment in history, the moment which, despite the staggering losses on the Allied side, turned the tide of the war and eventually led us to victory. Maybe that’s why the ghosts of D-Day remain on earth—to remind us never to forget their courage and what they were fighting for.
In other words, democracy is not to be taken for granted. Particularly now.