On the north end of Grand Island, on top of a 175-foot cliff, sits the Grand Island North Light. Like most light stations, this one was built in the 19th century, automated when the technology became available, abandoned, and then decommissioned. Unlike most surviving lighthouses though, this one is now private property. Dr. Loren Graham, a history professor with a laudable resume (MIT, Harvard and Indiana University), purchased the property in 1972 to be used as a summer home. However, while remodeling one day, Graham would find something that would become an object of his fascination for the next thirty years: a newspaper clipping about the discovery of the body of the lighthouse assistant back in 1908.
The details are mysterious. The body of Edward S. Morrison was discovered in a boat belonging to the light station somewhere near Au Point Sable on June 12, 1908. His head appeared to have been beaten beyond recognition, but the body was positively identified due to a unique tattoo that Morrison had on his left arm. This, combined with the fact that the light in the lighthouse had remained dark for a week, prompted a group of people from Munising to go and investigate. The keeper at this time was a man named George Genery. Both Genery and Morrison were said to have been paid June 6, and Genery went into Munising on that same day to gather supplies. When the group arrived at the lighthouse after the discovery of Morrison’s body, they found it empty. The supplies Genery bought were left on the dock, his coat on it’s hook and his vest on the chair, but no Genery. The log showed entries from Genery up until June 5 and one final entry in Morrison’s hand, written June 6, none of which left any hint as to what may have happened to the men.
Once the coroners arrived and inspected Morrison’s body, they concluded that he had died due to exposure, a verdict which only added to the confusion and mystery surrounding this case. Several people reported that they had seen Genery around the town of Munising between the 9th and the 12th and that he had been drinking excessively. His wife admitted she had no clue as to where he might be, and it was also noted that she didn’t seem too overly concerned. Fifteen years later, Genery’s body would be discovered on the shore of Lake Superior, 20 miles east of Munising.
The mystery remains unsolved to this day, but there are a handful of theories about what may have happened. Some believe the two were murdered and robbed after receiving their pay on June 6, while others like to point the finger at Genery’s seemingly unconcerned wife, claiming that she had them killed and pocketed their money. Another theory blames the keeper of the island’s game reserve, stating that he was furious at the men for hunting valuable game that wandered onto the lighthouse grounds. And of course, many believe that Genery may have murdered Morrison himself and died when he tried to flee for Canada.
Loren Graham, being the scholar that he is, spent 30 years researching this mystery and actually wrote a book about it, called “Death at the Lighthouse: A Grand Island Riddle.” If you are eager to learn more, it’s worth checking out. Not only does he cover the details of the investigation, he also delves into the history of the surrounding area and discusses what the locals think about the mystery.
Of course, the Grand Island North Light is still private property and it cannot be visited today. However, in an interview that Graham gave with 9&10 News back in 2018, he stated that it was always his intention to give the building to a local historical society after he and his wife could no longer manage it, so that it can operate as a museum open to the public. And so, this may be a place that lighthouse enthusiasts can visit sometime in the future.