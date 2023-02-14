As I write this, it’s Valentine’s Day. This is an event that I haven’t paid much attention to in the last 60 years. When I was a kid, it was a big deal because we got to make our own valentines in school and were encouraged to crack our teeth on those little pink and yellow and blue and green candy hearts stamped with mottos like “Be Mine” and “You’re Sweet.” And was I crazy about chocolate-covered marshmallow hearts and chocolate roses.
By the way, when, where, and how did chocolate become associated with Valentine’s Day? In the 1840s, in England, and thanks to the marketing genius of Sir Richard Cadbury, creator of that wonderful creamy Cadbury Chocolate, who, the story goes, had a bunch of extra chocolate he wanted to unload. So, he hit on Valentine’s Day as the perfect opportunity. He had the chocolate molded into hearts and sold them in beautiful boxes with a romantic theme and ever since, chocolate and Valentine’s Day have been inseparable.
It’s ironic that Valentine’s Day began as a solemn feast day honoring the martyred priest St. Valentine. No Cadbury for the early Christians!
We can blame the medieval poet Geoffrey Chaucer for associating Valentine’s Day with romantic love. In 1381, he composed a poem in honor of King Richard II’s engagement to Anne of Bohemia. Since it was the poetic tradition to link such an occasion with a feast day, and since it was the birds’ mating season, Chaucer wrote:
For this was on St. Valentine’s Day
When every fowl cometh there to choose his mate.
It didn’t take long for the holy day to become a secular holiday. By the 18th century, people were exchanging gifts and handmade cards for Valentine’s Day in England, and the practice naturally continued in the American colonies.
The real culprit for St. Valentine’s descent into shameless commercialism was an enterprising Massachusetts gal named Esther Howland, who, in the 1850s, started mass producing valentines. It was only a matter of time before the long arm of greed extended to the greeting card and candy industries.
I don’t know about you, but for most people I know, Valentine’s Day is a big pain in the A, the holiday you love to forget. I never get chocolate, or roses, or iPods, or even cards from anybody, and I don’t give a hoot in a haystack. Diamonds? Give me a break – or the money instead. Life’s tough, and the last thing cash-strapped America needs is a bad excuse to ring up more debt on their already maxed-out cards.
In addition to the floral, candy, greeting card, and jewelry industries, dentists and the drug companies are also major beneficiaries of Valentine’s Day. Over 35 million boxes of chocolates are sold for the occasion. Just think of all those cavities and diabetic disasters! And it’s a safe bet that Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, Nutrisystem, Golo and all the other weight loss companies experience a huge spike in business from guilt-ridden resolves to lose the extra pounds 35 million boxes of chocolate can put on.
Of course, as we all know, or should know, love goes a lot deeper than candy, roses, diamonds and red hearts. And a lot deeper than romantic feeling.
Some years ago, I wrote a column about the one exception to my refusal to be taken in by Valentine’s Day. I always made sure to celebrate it with my mother, who absolutely loved to be treated to chocolates, roses and gifts.
Because so many readers tell me how much they miss my columns about Hazel, who passed away almost seven years ago, I thought you might enjoy an excerpt from that column. It brings back wonderful memories, and it also has a message that never grows old.
“I think that Hazel has taught me more about love than anyone. About how much it means to get a simple kiss, or have someone come to see you, or hear the words, ‘I love you’ as we grow older and everyone we know starts dying. About how love is synonymous not with romance but with patience, and gratitude, and the pure desire to make someone else happy. About how often we take love for granted, until we don’t get it anymore.
“I’m always bringing Hazel little treats and gifts, because I love to see the joy, however brief, that they give her.
“Because she has virtually no short-term memory left, I know she won’t remember anything 10 minutes after I’ve left her. She’ll tell people at the OC Medical Care Facility that she hasn’t seen me in a year. When one of the aides put some cute fuzzy slippers I brought her at Christmas on her, and asked her who gave them to her, she had no idea.
“A few weeks ago, she admired a ring I was wearing. So I bought her a large fake topaz cocktail ring. Although Hazel’s never been one for flashy jewelry, her vision has deteriorated so much that I wanted to make sure she could see the stone. She was ecstatic as I slipped it on her finger, and spent the rest of my visit oohing and ahhing over it.
“I felt richly rewarded for my thoughtfulness, until I visited her a couple days later. She was still wearing the ring.
“‘That ring looks great on you,’ I said.
“‘Yes, doesn’t it?’ she agreed. ‘I was looking through your grandmother’s jewelry the other day and found it.’
“On one level, things like this are hard to accept. But on another, they’re invaluable reminders of the importance of living in the moment, and of knowing that even though it seems futile to give my mom things, or even to visit her when a few minutes later she won’t remember that I was there, the time in which we do interact is important, is worth spending. It’s an hour or two in which she experiences happiness, and we get to be mother and daughter.
“I know that those moments will not last forever, or even a whole lot longer. Each time I see her, it seems, another tiny piece of her breaks off and floats away. She remembered her brother-in-law, my Uncle Bob, a few months ago. But when I told her that he was very sick (he died the following week, at 91), she looked blank.
“‘Did I ever meet him?’ she asked.
“Not long ago, she was raking in high scores on the Reader’s Digest Word Power quiz. But the other night, I gave her one of the quizzes we’d done in the past, and she only got a few of the answers, missing many definitions she’d known before.
“So I treasure the time we have, and try to make the most of it. That’s an important part of love.
“At last Sunday’s Mass, the Gospel reading was St. Paul’s famous treatise on love. ‘Love is patient, love is kind. It is not jealous, it is not pompous, it is not inflated, it is not rude, it does not seek its own interests, it is not quick-tempered, it does not brood over injury…it bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.’
“He might have mentioned one other thing: love does not remain still, but is always growing.
“The other night, Hazel said to me, ‘You know, honey, I love you more each day.’
“‘And I love you more each day,’ I replied. ‘Isn’t that the way it’s supposed to be?’
“On Valentine’s Day, I’ll make a big fuss over my mom. And she’ll be as happy as a little kid at Christmas. And an hour later, she’ll forget it ever happened.
“But I suspect her soul will remember. Which is all that matters.”