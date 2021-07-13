The word “Michigan,” like many state names, is derived from a Native American language. In our case, Michigan comes from a word in the Ojibwe language, “Michigami,” which means “large water.” Although it is not the Ojibwe tribe that we will talk about when discussing Pentwater’s history, but rather the Ottawa.
The Pentwater Historical Society Museum has a number of Native American artifacts on display, including a collection of arrowheads and other stone tools, a shirt made from animal hide, handwoven baskets and even a dugout canoe. Accompanying the exhibit is a map showing exactly where each artifact was discovered. Pentwater locals may also recognize some paintings on display depicting scenes of Native American life. These paintings are the work of Ted Reser, a fellow local who passed away in 2016.
Members of the Ottawa tribe surrendered land along the Michigan Grand River in 1855 and were transferred from the Grand Haven area to Pentwater via steamers. At the Pentwater Historical Society Museum, you can even hear stories recorded from past residents who encountered these Native Americans around the 1870s. Stories about seeing strings of campfires and hundreds of natives all around Pentwater Lake, or about a young girl learning to ride horses, play games and shoot a bow and arrow from Native American children. The same lady details the process by which the tribeswomen would wash their family’s clothing, repeatedly taking them into the lake, dragging them out, beating them with sticks or rocks and then taking them back to the lake again.
The canoe, on display among the museums’ rafters, is particularly interesting. A sketch details the process by which such a thing would be made, by taking a tree trunk, burning the roots and branches off, then burning the body and hollowing it out. This is exactly the type of canoe to have been used on Pentwater Lake by the Native Americans years ago.
But today, you do not see strings of campfires along the lake, nor do the children of Pentwater play games with Native American children or learn to shoot a bow and arrows. The Ottawa Indians that moved to the area did so following the signing of a treaty; a treaty which did not offer up the Pentwater land as a reservation, but rather gave each Native American family a piece of their own property. This was done with the hopes they might begin to adopt a more contemporary way of life, but due to the encroaching white population, coupled with the fact that many Native American’s didn’t hold to the idea of individual property ownership, many chose to sell their land, and many others were tricked into relinquishing it.
These days, there are still over 10,000 Ottawa living in North America, and a majority of them are still in Michigan. Though they are gone from Pentwater, we can still find artifacts, little things they left behind which tell a small part of the story of the tribe as they moved all around this great country. A story that Pentwater is a part of.