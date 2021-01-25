As I write this, it’s Jan. 22. Four days to my 70th birthday. I remember when, 10 years ago, I wrote a column on turning 60 and how weird it was. I didn’t feel old at all; in fact, in my head, anyway, I was, oh, around 30. OK, 39. So there was this disconnect between mind and body. It was creepy because in the old movies and TV shows, anyone who was 60 was ancient. That was the image people my age grew up with.
At 60, my grandmother looked like all the grandmas of that time were supposed to look — big flowery dresses, old lady shoes, hair turning white and pulled back in a bun, you know. That’s just the way it was. In fact, she reminded me a little of Bess Truman. Now, Bess was definitely on the frumpy side, even when she was young. She didn’t give a hoot about fashion or style and was much happier being a Missouri housewife than the First Lady of the United States. I remember what Harry Truman said when Bess was in her 60s and looking sort of old and dumpy, and someone rather indelicately asked him to comment about her appearance: “She looks exactly as a woman her age should look.” And he was right, by 1950s standard, anyway.
Today, of course, a lot of 60-year-olds look like they haven’t even hit 40. They’re fit, active, vibrant, fashion and body conscious. Age has taken on a whole new meaning in the 21st century, and at 60 you can get away with a whole lot of stuff that no one would have dreamed was possible a few decades ago.
But not at 70. Somehow, that number is so definite, so final. Maybe it’s because 70 marks the final chapter in life. At 60, if you’re healthy, you still might have 20 or 30 good years left. But when the clock strikes 70, you start taking stock. The thing that really hits you between the eyes is that all those dreams you had, the things you were going to do, the places you were going to see, are floating away like clouds drifting by. As long as we can dream, we feel like we’ll live forever. But the reality at 70 is, how many quality years do you really have left?
Health, of course, is the biggest factor. A doctor once told me that you can slide by not paying attention to your health for a long time, but your 60s are when things start breaking down. That’s when you have to start being vigilant, he warned, because when you enter your 70s, the chickens come home to roost. If you’re lucky enough not to have any health problems, of course, you might just trot on into your 80s or 90s or even your 100s without too much trouble. But if you’re one of the millions of Americans who suffer from age-related and/or chronic illness, it’s a different story. I happen to be in the latter category, and I’ve had a few wakeup calls in the last five years. So I honestly can’t say if my 70s will be my last decade, or if I’ll make it to nearly 96, like my mother, Hazel, did.
Genetics definitely do play a big part in longevity. So many people have said to me, “Oh, you’ll live a long life because your mother did.” But remember, I had a father too, and he died at 70 of cancer. Granted, he never took care of himself and was a lifelong smoker. But even though I’ve lived an entirely different life from his and never smoked so much as one cigarette, I seem to have inherited his genes.
My dad had diabetes and heart disease and so do I. Hazel, on the other hand, had basically nothing wrong with her until she developed Parkinson’s Syndrome in her 80s. While she eventually grew wheelchair-bound, she was otherwise healthy as a horse and in her 90s recovered from several bouts of pneumonia one, two, three. And thanks to her blessed dementia, she never even remembered she was sick. I, on the other hand, got pneumonia from her, and it took me two months to get back on my feet. That’s probably because I have a history of asthma and bronchitis, and Hazel never had a lung problem in her life.
Then there’s my twin brother, who’s obviously inherited Hazel’s genes. He has no illnesses. Oh, a touch of arthritis, yes, but if he keeps active it doesn’t really bother him. Lucky devil. I remember some years ago he came over for breakfast and a couple hours later I got out my glucometer, lancet driver and test strips.
“What are you doing?” he inquired. I explained that I was taking my blood sugar. Dave looked on with interest as the glucometer flashed 159.
“Is that good?” he asked.
“Yes, for two hours after eating it’s within normal range,” I said.
“Can I try it?” he asked.
“Be my guest,” I said, and handed him the equipment. He pricked his finger, held it to the test strip and guess what? His blood glucose was a smashing 80. Without any meds. And I was taking insulin. Boy was I jealous. It wasn’t fair! But them’s the cards we’re dealt.
Yes, 70 is definitely a game-changer. My Aunt Bluma, my mother’s younger sister, told me that 40, 50 and 60 never bothered her, but 70 was a killer. “That was a hard one,” she admitted. Oddly enough, her 70s turned out to be possibly her most productive years. Bluma had always dreamed of being published and when she turned 70, she decided what the heck and submitted a short story to what became that huge best-selling book, A Cup of Comfort. Lo and behold it was accepted, and she went on to contribute to several sequels. She then began teaching classes in mental health to seniors — she was a licensed therapist with an MA in psychology from Syracuse University — and enjoyed an amazingly fulfilling life until she grew infirm in her late 80s. Sadly, it all went downhill from there. When she died two years ago, at 96, it was truly a heartbreaking passing, as her final years were spent in bed, alone with home health aides, just basically sleeping. It wasn’t the way I ever expected my brilliant, determined aunt to go out, but such is the mystery of life and death.
And as all of us frequently wonder, where has the time gone? In 1990, when Hazel turned 70, my brother and I gave her a big birthday bash at an elegant historic restaurant in our hometown of Rochester, N.Y. Family flew in from all over, and it was quite a tribute. I remember thinking how incredibly old 70 seemed — a lifetime away for me. And here I am. And I remember holding my eight-year-old niece on my lap and how cute she was. And last week she turned 38 and a month before that her daughter turned 14. It’s all gone by so fast, it seems.
A friend of mine who had just turned 80 warned me, “The 70s just fly by.” Well, considering the last 30 years have flown by, I shudder to think of how quickly the next 10 will speed past. I mean, 30 years from now I will be 100. Except that I won’t. I’ll be dead. No doubt about that.
And then there’s my dear friend Jeanette Lipps, who, just last year, was bemoaning the fact that she couldn’t do everything she used to do — at 93. She wanted to help her son clear out the debris on his property following a big storm, but the job was a bit much for her. “I tell you, if only I was 70 again!” she exclaimed. Bear in mind that whenever I visited Jeanette at her spotless home, which she maintained herself, she had to help me out of my chair. My God, I thought. I can’t even imagine you at 70. It makes my head spin.
In closing, I’d like to share a wonderful quote, from the famous actress of the 1930s and 40s, Billie Burke — Glinda the Good Witch in The Wizard of Oz:
“Age is something that doesn’t matter, unless you are a cheese.”
I’ll keep remembering that.