It’s apple season, which means that summer’s on its way out. After all, is there a more reliable and welcome sign of fall than apples?
Not that you can’t get them all year round. But in terms of local produce, apples are autumn’s bounty. As soon as the air is filled with their pungent scent, we’re getting out our recipes. Apple pie, apple strudel, apple cake, apple fritters, apple dumplings, apple turnovers, apple sauce, baked apples, apple butter, candy apples, dried apples, apple sauerkraut…The list is as endless as the varieties of this ancient fruit.
Apples are mirrors of fall. Like pumpkins and corn, they have the colors of turning leaves. Their various shades of red and yellow herald the season in all its blazing glory. Their sweet and tart crispness is like the cool, crisp air that’s so enticing after the hot summer, and so bittersweet in its reminder that winter will soon be here.
While apples aren’t my favorite fruit, at least to eat every day, I certainly love the things you can make with them. I can’t resist a beautiful Dutch apple pie, or toast spread with apple butter, or a good old apple fritter. Lately, however, I’ve developed an interest in apples from a historical and factual standpoint. And I found quite a few fascinating facts that might give you more than something to think about.
For instance, what family does the apple come from? Well, that’s easy. The fruit family. Duh.
Guess again. Apples are actually part of the rose family, as are pears. That might explain why my apple-pear sauce is such a hit.
Here’s another one. How many varieties of apples are grown in the U.S.? I thought, maybe around 300. Was I wrong! There are over 2,500. And if you ate one of each kind every day, how long would it take you to get through the whole 2,500? Seven years. Talk about getting sick of apples!
Do you leave your apples out, on the counter or in a bowl in the living room for everyone to enjoy? I do, because apples seem to last forever. What I didn’t know is that it’s better to refrigerate them, as they ripen up to 10 times faster when you don’t.
With all those different types of apples, which is best for what? I usually don’t make a science out of the varieties, and have used whatever’s on hand for pies and cakes, without any discernable mishap. But certain varieties do lend themselves to certain endeavors better than others. For instance, you wouldn’t want to use Granny Smiths for cider—red delicious is the apple of choice here. But if you want a great candy or caramel apple, Granny’s the gal for you. Bakers will swear by Granny, or another tart variety, for pies, but I’ve used the sweet Fuji in my French apple pie with great success. The Gala is great for salads because its creamy flesh doesn’t brown after cutting, while many people like the Empire for pies and applesauce.
You know the old saying, an apple a day keeps the doctor away? Well, one of the reasons is that the fiber in one average apple is worth two servings of Metamucil. That produce aisle beats the laxative aisle every time.
Here’s a trivia question. How long can apple trees live?
A. 50 years
B. 100 years
C. 250 years
If you picked B, you know your apple facts.
Here’s another one. How much did the largest apple ever picked weigh?
A. As much as a Beagle
B. As much as a Labrador
C. As much as a teacup Chihuahua
And the answer is: C. The largest apple ever picked weighed in at three pounds.
OK, one more. Roughly how many apples does it take to make a gallon of cider?
A. 36
B. 25
C. 45
Did you pick A? Good for you.
Ever wondered why we bob for apples on Halloween? In folklore, apples were traditionally associated with fairyland, as the fruit—and the water—were thought to have the magical power of getting the bobber in touch with the fairy kingdom. There was also, way back when, another Halloween tradition that maintained that if you ate an apple and put the core under your pillow, you’d dream of your true love. If you try it, just make sure you don’t let that core rot under your pillow or your true love might come in the form of an enterprising rodent.
And here’s news that will shock followers of the Good Book. Apparently, from what I found in my research, the apple was not responsible for Eve’s downfall. Although apples were around when the Bible was written, the fruit she ate was never identified as an apple in biblical texts. It was the artists who decided to make it an apple in later illustrations.
Another thing I always wondered about was whether or not Johnny Appleseed was a real person. I’d heard that he did exist, but I was skeptical. I mean, this guy, going all over the country spreading apple seeds? It sure sounds like fiction, but I guess it’s not. His name was John Chapman, he lived from 1774 to 1845, and he was an American pioneer nurseryman who brought the noble apple tree to Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and West Virginia.
Did you think apples grow from pips? It’s a logical deduction. But actually, they don’t. Each pip grows into a unique tree. The only way to get exactly the same apple is to graft a piece of apple wood onto a piece of rootstock. This little trick was well known as far back as ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome.
Finally, did you know that there are people out there who fear apples? Say whaaat? I’m not kidding. It’s called malusdomesticaphobia. I couldn’t find anything about its cause or cure, but one thing’s for sure—it’s Metamucil for them!