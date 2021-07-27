As someone who minored in linguistics, I have remained deeply enamored in that field, particularly historical linguistics. And so, I’ve always held a fascination with the origins and meanings of words, among them being the histories of the names of both people and places. Unfortunately though, I seem to have always lived in towns and counties where the meaning behind the name is so obvious, it hardly even requires any research.
For instance, the town I was born in is Satellite Beach, so named because of its general proximity to the Kennedy Space Center, which launches satellites into space, and its location on the east coast of Florida. Now, I live in Oceana County, a word which comes to us from ancient Greek and simply means “ocean.” And so, the county, like the state of Michigan itself, seems to be named after the vast body of water that we call Lake Michigan. There is, however, more to say in that regard.
The word “Oceana” also appears as the name of a fictional country in a book written in 1656 by an Englishman named James Harrington. The book itself was called “The Commonwealth of Oceana,” named after the fictional country that it was about, and it embodied Harrington’s ideas of a Utopian commonwealth society. The work was seen as displeasing to the British Royals of the time and it was ordered to be seized while printing on the press. Harrington however, managed to secure a copy and was able to get his book printed successfully in 1656, an event that would cause King Charles II to order his arrest, and which ultimately resulted in James Harrington hiding out on an island until his death in 1677. Many of you are probably wondering, “So what? What does that have to do with Oceana County?” Well, this is where it gets interesting.
The Commonwealth of Oceana remained a hot topic while a young Jesuit priest and missionary in France was preparing for his trip to America. His name was Fr. Jacques Marquette. If that name sounds familiar to you, that is because it is the same Fr. Jacques Marquette that the Pere Marquette River is named after — with père being the French word for father. Marquette landed in Canada in 1666 and made his way all over. Wisconsin, Mississippi, Illinois, Arkansas… By 1675, he was on the eastern shores of Lake Michigan and in that same year, he would die while encamped on a river in that area. A river that, 172 years later, would be named Pere Marquette in his honor.
Truthfully, there is no proof that Fr. Jacques Marquette brought the name Oceana to this area, and his death predates the founding of the county by nearly 156 years. But it would make sense. A Jesuit missionary looking to educate a land of what he believed to be savages may have brought with him grand ideas of government that were popular at the time. Furthermore, it would answer the lingering question I’m sure plagues many people about the theory that the county was named because of its water frontage: Why call it Oceana when it is near a lake?
Personally, I am in no position to pick and choose which etymology is more likely. A good linguist will tell you that deciding on the origin of a word because it sounds right is bad linguistics. Proof is required. That being said, the Pere Marquette origin sure makes for an interesting tale, and what’s better for an interesting tale than a mysterious ending?