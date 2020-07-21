When I was a kid, my cousins and I used to play this game, “Phone Book,” where we’d look through the phone book and try to find names some people were unfortunate enough to be born with. We’d get absolutely hysterical over entries like “Emma Putz,” or “Harold Schitt” or “Betty Boobey,” or the one we came across in the Sunday New York Times on the engagement page—a bride-to-be named Amoeba Dink. (Yes, I swear all these names were for real).
We couldn’t figure out why, with awful names like these, the possessors didn’t change them as soon as they were able to. I mean, would you want to go through life with a name like Schitt? Or Amoeba?
But can you guess what the worst name in the world is? The one that makes Schitt look as innocuous as Smith? The one that would make Betty Boobey grateful for her good fortune?
I found it when I once saw the Showtime documentary, “Meet the Hitlers.”
This remarkable film is all about people who bear the singular onus of the name Hitler.
Throughout the U.S., there are people named Hitler. Like Gene Hitler, of Salt Lake City; Emily Hittler of St. Louis or Adolf Hitler Campbell of Milford, N.J. There’s even a guy whose first name is Hitler: Hitler Gutierrez, an Ecuador-born resident of Connecticut. And in Germany, there’s the last surviving relative of “the” Hitler: Romano Lukas Hitler, whose “Uncle Adolf” is a source of both pain and pride.
I tried to come up with a name worse than Hitler, and couldn’t. Even Stalin, or al-Gaddafi, or Mussolini, or Beelzebub doesn’t have the same noxious impact.
Which is something the subjects of the documentary have had to live with their whole lives. As soon as they’re asked their name, or have to produce their IDs, they become the butt of everything from incredulity and laughter to outright anger. Some report being turned down for a loan simply because their name is Hitler. Others report being asked for two or three IDs to prove that Hitler isn’t just a gag name.
Invariably, they’re asked why they never changed their name. Their reasons are interesting. Gene Hitler, who’s in his 80s now, says that the idea actually never occurred to him. “My name is something my parents gave me,” he explained. “It’s important to me.” And actually, he admits, the name he’d really want to change, if he cared enough, is Gene. “I always hated the name Gene,” he admits. “Because when I was growing up, Gene Autry was big. And he was this sissy cowboy!”
Emily Hittler, 17, says she never considered changing her name, even though she’s been teased unmercifully about it by her classmates. “The people who care about me and love me don’t have a problem with my name,” she very sensibly observes.
While the origin of Emily’s name wasn’t explored in the film, we learn that Gene Hitler’s ancestors had nothing to do with Germany, and in fact came over to America from the Netherlands in the late 1700s. As for Hitler Gutierrez, he says that back in Ecuador when he was growing up, he didn’t even know who Adolf Hitler was. It was only when he emigrated to the U.S. that the trouble started over his name. He hasn’t changed it because “my father gave it to me, and it would be disrespectful of my father to change it.” But in a somewhat weird segment of the movie, he calls his father to ask why he would name his son Hitler. His dad replies that he liked unusual names, and wanted to give his son a name no one else had—to make him special, you know. It looks like he succeeded all too well.
Then there’s Romano Lukas Hitler, the 62-year-old nephew of the Fuhrer. Romano Hitler is somewhat of a pathetic character—a lonely little man who spends his life as helmsman on a cruise ship on the Rhine, and who has, he says, no family, no friends, no one, all because of his name. His parents abandoned him when he was a little boy. He never saw them again, or any other relatives. As soon as people hear the name Hitler, he maintains, they want nothing to do with him. “I am all alone, like a person who has landed here from another planet,” he muses. “The only one I have who is connected to me is my uncle, Adolf Hitler. I am who I am because of him.”
(Just to add some interesting trivia, last September, five years after Meet the Hitlers was made, Romano Lukas, now living in the UK, was convicted of pedophilia for luring a 13-year-old girl to his flat with candy and kissing her “against her will.” He denied any prurient intent, but given his isolated weirdness, it’s all too believable.)
The most disturbing part of Meet the Hitlers concerns Heath Campbell, the rabid New Jersey white supremacist who garnered big time media attention when a local supermarket refused to honor his request for a birthday cake for his three-year-old son, whom he’d named Adolf Hitler Campbell. His other two little ones were named Aryan Nation and Himmler, after Heinrich Himmler, the brutal leader of the Nazi SS.
In contrast to those who have had to live with the name Hitler, even though they might have preferred a different fate, Heath Campbell’s big regret in life is that Adolf Hitler wasn’t his birth name. So he bestowed that honor on his son. A young man, maybe in his 30s, Heath is so obsessed with Hitler that virtually every nook and cranny of his life is covered in symbols of the Third Reich.
His entire apartment is filled with swastikas, swords, guns, Stormtrooper helmets and other Nazi gear, and of course, photos and portraits of his idol. The same goes for his body—there isn’t an inch of it that isn’t tattooed with swastikas and other chilling homages to Der Fuhrer. And there’s a big swastika flag plastered to the roof of his SUV. As for his attire, Campbell dresses in swastika T-shirts, jeans and Stormtrooper boots, and sports a nasty little Hitler mustache.
As the story of little Adolf Hitler’s birthday cake hit the news, the New Jersey Department of Youth and Family Services paid Campbell and his equally deranged wife, Deborah, a visit. The next thing they knew, their kids were whisked out of the home and placed in foster care. Thus began a big battle over the Campbells’ constitutional rights.
“There’s nothing in the constitution that says you can’t name your children what you want,” Heath and Deborah loudly maintain, as they picket the courthouse. The DYFS, however, sees it differently. Naming their child Adolf Hitler shows no concern for their child, one social worker observes. On the contrary, it’s a form of mental abuse, a lack of consideration for the taunts and prejudice the boy will have to live with for the rest of his life. Add to that the neighbors’ testimony that Heath taught young Adolf to play with Nazi swords and was constantly encouraging him to “Kill! Kill!” and the chances of the Campbells ever getting their kids back are pretty much nil.
I googled Campbell today and guess what? He’s now Heath Hitler. Yes, the reincarnation of the Fuhrer is now complete. Campbell—whose birth name was Isidore Heath Campbell—officially changed his name in 2017. He’s particularly thrilled with his new initials, I.H.H.—which he says stand for, “I Hail Hitler.”
“It’s great. My driver’s license is changed over, my insurance, my registration, all that I needed is changed over. I’m the new Hitler.”
Hitler says he now has everything he’s ever wanted—except for his kids. Fortunately they were never returned to him, although he’s still fighting for his rights. Good luck, fella.
Meet the Hitlers is a truly quirky look at what’s in a name. If you’ve ever felt like you’ve gotten a raw deal with yours, just remember—it could have been Hitler.