There seems to be a consensus of opinion that 2020 is the worst year in the history of the planet. The virus has turned life upside down and inside out. More people have died of it than in all the world wars or whatever. The economy flew south, decided it was nicer down there and hasn’t returned. Fifty million people are lining up at food banks across the country. Unemployment has hit Depression era highs. Masks are the new face lifts. Social distancing has torn the social fabric apart. Etcetera.
In response, the greatest weapon against misery — humor — has been hauled out. 2020 jokes are the latest trend. Here are a few:
What’s the difference between Humpty Dumpty and the year 2020? One of them had a great fall.
I don’t know what animal the year 2020 is in the Chinese calendar, but I’m pretty sure it has rabies.
If 2020 were an ice cream truck…Picture of an ice cream truck with the sign “Liver and Onions.”
If 2020 were a math problem: If you’re going down a river at 2 mph and your canoe loses a wheel, how much pancake mix would you need to re-shingle your roof?
Has 2020 got you wearing glasses and a face mask at the same time? You may be entitled to condensation.
Wow, is it December already? 2020 just flu by!
2020 really flew by. I didn’t realize it would Zoom.
A 2020 Knock Knock joke:
Knock Knock. Just leave it outside the door, thanks.
Well, I could go on and on but you get the point. Anyway, I’ve been thinking about the whole situation, and I’ve come to the conclusion that basically every year is bound to have some worst and best qualities, all at the same time. Because that’s life — literally.
For years now, my cousin Claire in Raleigh and I have been sending each other New Year’s greetings with the same refrain: “Thank God this awful year is over. May the next be the good one!” And guess what? It never is.
There was the year I got divorced, in 1986, after a 16-year marriage to a great guy, Bob Crain. I loved him a great deal, but we simply grew apart and knew we had to move on. That was harder, I think, than if we’d had an acrimonious parting. I can still feel the heartache.
There was the year I remarried, 1993, to the man I’d been waiting for my whole life. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. We were madly in love, and then my husband was diagnosed with cancer. He died three years later, and that truly was the worst year of my life.
Then there was 2009, the year the economy tanked. I’d moved to Hart from Los Angeles in 2006, to be near my brother and his family and help take care of our mother, Hazel, whom we’d moved from Rochester, N.Y. to Cherry Blossom Manor after she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. I was making a great income as an author, journalist and editorial consultant, so I was able to make the move without endangering my career — until, three years later, print media took a nosedive literally overnight. Within a few months, I’d lost approximately 70 percent of my income. And I’d just bought a house. Oh yeah, that was a year to forget.
But 2009 was nothing compared to 2016. That was the year I had that terrible ATV accident that landed me in the hospital for a month with nine broken ribs, a broken scapula, compound back fractures, a collapsed lung…and all at the bracing age of 65! It was my first — and last — time on a quad. I was in pain the likes I never knew existed.
Could it get any worse? Never ask that question unless you want to tempt fate. As I lay in my hospital bed 200 miles away in Petoskey, I got a call from my brother, informing me that our beloved mom, Hazel, was dying and her doctor said to get back to Hart now if I wanted to say goodbye. “Now” meant just that. Dave was coming for me in the morning.
I was nowhere near ready for release, but, loaded up on oxy and armed with a cane, a wheelchair and other equipment, I rang the goodbye bell on my floor and made the agonizing car ride home in time to see Hazel alive. I couldn’t even kiss her on the cheek because I couldn’t stand up. Miraculously, my 95-year-old mother hung on and on, and Dave and I sat daily vigil at her bedside for three weeks. It was terrible, to see her take her last breath. And with all those broken ribs, it hurt too much to cry.
But you know what? That would have been considered a good year by millions of people in 2020. As their loved ones lie dying, they aren’t permitted in the hospital. Instead, they have to say goodbye via a laptop screen, as a nurse stands in for them, holding their father’s or mother’s or grandmother’s or grandfather’s or sister’s or brother’s or child’s or husband’s or wife’s hand. And they can’t even have a funeral. How grateful they would be to have been me, able to touch my mother, stroke her cheek, talk to her, play music for her, be by her side as she made her passage into the next world.
As I look back on it, with all the downers of those years of sorrow, there were good things as well. Even though I lost my second husband after only three years of marriage, what a wonderful marriage it was, and how lucky I was to have experienced love on the deepest level. Even though trying to make a new life, and a new career, in a small town was rough going, I’d do it all over again because I was able to have the relationship with my mom that I never thought would happen. Hazel was a difficult mother until she developed dementia a year or two after both of us had moved to Hart. Suddenly her grumpiness and complaining were replaced by a sweetness I’d never seen. This was the mother I’d always wanted! We became so close that every day was like a miracle. And even though that accident definitely put a dent in my life, I discovered the true meaning of community and caring, as many people came to my aid, showing me how many friends I had. And I also learned another valuable lesson — stay away from quads!
So what’s been good in 2020? Well, I have to admit, not a whole heck of a lot, except that so far I haven’t gotten COVID. Which is definitely a good thing, as I have all seven of the underlying conditions that would mean a probable death sentence. It’s been a year not so much of getting what I want as being reminded of what I already have, those things that are so easy to take for granted. Like a roof over my head, enough food on my table, super friends and family — even if we can’t hug each other — my ability to still make a living working from home…Little things like that, which, in 2020, I realize are really the big things.
And of course, six cats. As they would observe, they’re the really big things. And I’d better not forget it!
Happy New Year, and may 2021 be full of health, joy, and the big things you already have.