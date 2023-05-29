Exactly 10 years ago, on June 3, 2013, I wrote a sort of confessional column about how I conquered boredom on the job. I found myself reading it again and cracking up. For those of you who never saw it, and those who did, but don’t remember it, I thought it would be fun to revisit it on its 10th anniversary. I’ve made some additions and subtractions, but it’s basically intact.
I’m sure all of us have, at one time or another, experienced boredom on the job. While having nothing to do can be a tempting thought, too much nothing can drive you up the wall. I guess when it comes right down to it, most of us would rather be busy than not.
I’ve had my share of jobs with plenty of down time, but being the creative type, I tried to use that to my advantage.
One job that lent itself to mischief was at the Indiana University Central Library in Bloomington, Indiana.
I was a grad student and was working at the check-out desk. It was a Friday night, i.e. the dead zone. Nobody but true nerds came into the library on a Friday or Saturday night.
As a result, those were the coveted shifts for us student employees, because we basically got paid to goof off.
How fondly I remember those times. You really got lucky if you were picked to man the video room.
The 8 p.m. to midnight shift was a dream come true. I’d invite my pals up, and we’d watch videos and play cards. Rush hour was two patrons, three at the most. We library assistants got so spoiled that sometimes, if a patron interrupted us in the middle of a video, we’d get huffy, like they were bothering us. It’s a miracle we weren’t reported.
When the library closed at midnight, we’d all head down to Nick’s Pub, which was open until 2 a.m., where I’d meet my husband, who worked the night shift in the chemistry building as a maintenance man, and all his pals. We’d party on strombolies and beer and close the place down. Ah, those were the days!
So anyway, on this particular Friday night, it was really slow. I wondered how to fill the time. I could get ahead on my homework. I could, uh, read a book. I could even work up the energy to push a cart of returned books and put them back on the shelves.
Then I had an inspiration.
In those days, i.e. the early 70s, libraries were still using rubber stamps for various things. I was randomly going through our stamp box when it occurred to me to write a letter to my brother using the stamps.
I never copied the letter, and it being over 50 years later, it’s long gone, but I remembered enough of it to reconstruct it. It went something like this:
Dear Dave,
Sorry this letter is so long OVERDUE but better LATE than never!
So how’s by you? Things here are FINE.
I’ve got this friend who’s expecting and she’s way PAST DUE. Before her pregnancy you’d never have given her a SECOND NOTICE, but you sure notice her now!
Hey, in case you didn’t notice, I got that job at INDIANA UNIVERSITY LIBRARY. That REFERENCE from Prof. Montaperto made all the difference.
The other day Bob had a minor car accident. He’s OK, but one of the front headlights got DAMAGED. Thank God it was no worse. Honestly, life is so FRAGILE.
I sure have been MISSING you. We’ve always been so close, and yet so willing to give each other space. Blessed are the ties that DO NOT BIND.
Write soon!
Love, MB
Years later, in the early 1980s, I had another boring job where my literary skills again came in handy.
My husband and I had moved from Indiana to Los Angeles, where I was a freelance journalist. We were living in Westwood, just down the street from UCLA.
I loved the UCLA campus, which reminded me a little of IU. I was pretty homesick for Bloomington, so, when I was looking for part time work and a position at UCLA, in the math department at Boulter Hall, opened up, I applied for it and got the job.
It was secretarial work, but it was so confusing, and so boring, that I was ready to quit after the first week. It involved learning a whole new language, some bizarre ultra-advanced math on the computer, which meant you had to memorize all these weird symbols and know how to use them.
Hieroglyphics would have been a snap compared to that.
On top of everything, my boss was this obnoxious head secretary named Arlene Schlemke. Arlene was very fat, with big hair, big glasses and a big attitude. She was a real slave driver, who made us punch in and out for our measly 10-minute breaks, docked us if we were a minute late and in general made our lives miserable.
It was like working in the Gulag. You never saw such morose, depressed people. I decided they all needed a good laugh.
Naturally, Arlene had absolutely no sense of humor, so laughter was not the best medicine in Boulter Hall. Until I arrived.
One morning I’d just had it with the incomprehensible hieroglyphics. So, I sat down at the computer and wrote an old-fashioned radio play, entitled “Boulter Hell, Episode 602, in which hapless slave Mary Beth Crain uses the Xerox key without asking permission, and is sentenced by Arlene Schlemke, Empress of the Universe, to immediate and painful death.”
I don’t remember the rest of it very well, but I do remember that I passed it around the office — Arlene’s office was three floors down, so she wasn’t around — and it was an instant hit. One girl, a quiet Chinese student, came to me with tears streaming down her cheeks.
“It was never fun to be here, but now it is!” she exclaimed. “Thank you!”
Well, naturally there were numerous requests for “more Boulter Hell!” Soon, I was spending more time on the latest episode than I ever had on horrible, surreal math symbols.
Alas, our fun came to an end the day that I was summoned to Arlene’s office.
It turned out the Empress of the Universe had hacked into our files and found Boulter Hell. Naturally I was fired on the spot.
To her credit, however, Arlene appreciated my efforts.
“You’re a terrible secretary,” she said. “But you’re a wonderful writer. I couldn’t stop laughing!”
I had to hand it to her. She was a real sport.
I learned an important lesson from these experiences. Through my writing, I had the ability to make people laugh, and, in the process, make their lives just a little better.
I’m still doing it today, and I feel lucky. It’s a great way to make a living.
Lots better than typing math symbols, anyway.