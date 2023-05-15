Mother’s Day has come and gone, but mother remains. Forever. Whether she’s alive or dead, mother will always be present, not only in our memories, but in our ideas and beliefs, in the way we treat others, in the way we do or don’t live up to our potential, in our very sense of ourselves.
My mother, Hazel, died in June of 2016. Almost seven years ago. But in so many ways she never left me. I can still hear her voice, which covered an impressive range, from carefree, loving and understanding to angry, or fearful, or wistful, or depressed and sad. My mother’s emotions could often be overwhelming before she got dementia and turned into the happiest little person in the world.
And although we’re often not aware of it, our mother’s emotions tend to become our own. We may deny that; we may be convinced that we are not like our mothers in any way, shape or form. But the truth is that we will never cease to be the children of our mothers. Obedient or rebellious, we take the best and the worst of her qualities and decide which to admire and which to reject. And in the process, we learn what it means to face the world with all our faults and frailties, what it means to be human, what it means to be a mother.
I look back on my relationship with Hazel with both joy and regret. I remember her when she was in her “diffiult” years, and we fought a lot, usually over my lifestyle, which she considered totally impractical not to mention weird. In college, I came into my own as a free spirit, a hippie wannabe who found challenging social norms immensely satisfying. At 19, I married fellow free spirit Bob Crain, and what fun we had, with our free spirited friends.
Hazel looked upon my life with disdain. “Are any of your friends normal, Mary Beth?” she would inquire sarcastically. “No, thank God,” I’d reply. To her credit, she’d laugh, because down deep she really envied me. She’d always wanted to be a writer, and I was living her dream.
“You know, Mary Beth, you’re doing all the things I wanted to,” she once reflected. “I call you ‘Hazel unleashed.’”
However, this put her in a complex position, battling feelings of both envy and pride over my accomplishments.
I’ll never forget when I was writing my first book to be published by Harper Collins. “Have you thought of a dedication, Mary Beth?” Hazel asked one day.
I was planning on dedicating it to my late husband. Hazel, however, had other ideas.
“I have a very nice dedication,” she said. “Would you like to hear it?”
Sure, sure.
“To my father, who gave me wings, and to my mother, who taught me how to fly. Isn’t that lovely?”
Oy vey! “Well, that’s your dedication, to yourself,” I replied. “But I’ll think about it.”
In retrospect I also see that Hazel’s confusion over the life I’d chosen was the result of fear. She worried that I would never “settle down,” to a “respectable” existence that included a good, steady job. She wanted me to be able to live without the strain of wondering if I’d make it through the month, a strain with which she’d had to struggle all her married life.
My father made a barely adequate income working as a chemist for Kodak. Oh, we lived in the suburbs and never lacked for food, or clothing or other necessities. But there never seemed to be enough money for the extras, the luxuries that their friends enjoyed. My parents took 30 years to pay the mortgage on their $24,000 house. They only went abroad once – Hazel’s dream trip to England – when my grandmother died and there was money left to her. But by then, my dad was ill and crabby and managed to spoil Hazel’s good time. And then his cancer was diagnosed, and he died a few years later, and Hazel entered into the lonely, scary world of widowhood.
Being 3,000 miles away, I worried constantly about her. We talked by phone several times a week and sometimes it was great and sometimes it was an ordeal. It all depended on Hazel’s mood. When she was happy, which wasn’t often, she was full of fun and observed things with her wonderful sense of humor. But when she was feeling sorry for herself, I got a first-class ticket on the guilt trip. Here’s an example:
Hazel: I called you two nights ago. Where were you?
Me: Oh, I was out with Kelly and the gang. We went to Koreatown and had dinner, and then we went to an organ recital, and then Kelly took me back to his place and we had pina coladas and listened to Brahms, and I got home around 5 a.m. I figured you wouldn’t appreciate me returning your call at that hour.
Hazel: Well, for your information, that would have been 8 a.m. here. But never mind. I’m glad you’re enjoying yourself. (Sigh) While I’m here all alone. (Longer sigh) Do you ever think of ME, Mary Beth?
And so it would go. While Hazel was mortally exasperating, I couldn’t help feeling guilty as well as sad for her. She confessed that she felt like a failure, like she’d never done anything important with her life, that she was, in essence, living through me. That was a heavy burden. And so, I constantly tried to build up her self-esteem, telling her that she’d always been a wonderful mom, that she was anything but a failure, that she’d done many things to be proud of. At least, we were proud of them.
The years passed. And then, when she reached 85, Hazel was diagnosed with Parkinsons. She could no longer live independently, so my brother and I made the decision to move her from Rochester, N.Y. to Cherry Blossom in Hart. Dave and his family lived in Shelby, and I left Los Angeles after 30 years to start a new life in Hart so that I could be near Hazel and help with her care.
She was really grumpy for the first couple years, railing at being relocated against her will. She even called our rabbi back in Rochester to tell him her children had kidnapped her! She was a real pill, until something wonderful happened: the miracle of dementia. As her memory deteriorated, Hazel became incredibly sweet and tender. She no longer held grudges because she couldn’t remember who she was mad at, or why. She was like a happy child and greeted anything I did for her with unending gratitude.
I believe that this was the true Hazel – her soul, which had dug itself out from under the heavy layers of anger and self-doubt, popping up like a cheery sunflower that exists only to radiate joy.
As I age, I feel much closer to my mother. I’m facing many of the challenges of aging that she did. I’m looking back on my life and wondering if I made a difference in the world. I have many regrets, which often seem to cancel out the things I’m proud of. Like Hazel, I find it easy to be hard on myself. But like Hazel, my sense of humor saves me, and I cherish that gift, which she gave to both my brother and me.
No, Hazel isn’t dead. And she never will be. The older I get, the closer we become. It’s a strange feeling, both sad and comforting.
Happy Mother’s Day, Hazel.