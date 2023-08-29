Every weekday morning from 8-9 a.m., MeTV runs one of the great sitcoms from the 1950s–Leave It to Beaver. Even though I’ve seen every episode of the series, like, hundreds of times, I’ll often watch the show again, because somehow, it never gets old.
The cast, on the other hand, did get old. One by one, they passed away, the most recent death being Tony Dow, who departed last year at the age of 77. The only cast members left, if I’m not mistaken, are Rusty Stevens, who played Beaver’s fair weather friend Larry Mondello, and Jerry Mathers, the Beav himself, looking like an ancient version of his younger self. Yes, adorable little Beaver Cleaver is 75 years old. Is that a mind bender or what?
I have a special connection to Leave It to Beaver because, in 1976, I did a cover story on the show’s importance in popular culture, for a magazine I founded at Indiana University called Media Montage. I was a grad student in film studies, and I’d never founded a magazine before. It was a huge undertaking, but it became very popular and was even sold as far away as Hollywood Boulevard.
For the article, I watched the show’s reruns every day, at 4 p.m. and took detailed notes. My thesis was that Leave It To Beaver was more than just another family sitcom. It was the first television series that was told from a child’s point of view, taking us into a little boy’s world, where reality is interpreted through the often hilarious lens of wild imagination. The show was instrumental in illustrating not simply the humorous situations kids get into, but why a child’s mind works the way it does, and how adults can better understand their children’s viewpoint.
So, not only did I write a big article on Leave It to Beaver–I went all the way from Bloomington, Ind. to Los Angeles, where I met and interviewed Jerry Mathers and Ken Osmond–the infamous Eddie Haskell, Wally’s obnoxiously devious pal.
Mathers was a bank manager, and Osmond was, of all things, a cop with the LAPD. I had lunch with the Beav at some restaurant, and a beer with Eddie at his mobile home. Both of them were incredibly cordial, which was, in the case of Ken Osmond, a particular shock. As Eddie, he was the epitome of the smarmy bad boy. But in real life, Osmond was the polar opposite of his TV character. He was thoughtful, very intelligent and just as sweet as could be. That was a testament to his incredible acting ability.
Anyway, through the years, I’ve gained a different perspective on Leave It to Beaver. More and more, I find it irritating. Maybe it’s the crotchety impatience of old age, who knows? But the other day, the episode entitled “Beaver’s IQ” was on, and it was an example of the downward spiral the series took as Beaver got older and less appealing.
The show debuted in 1957, when Jerry Mathers was nine, and ran through 1963. So, scripts had to be adjusted as Mathers grew up. For some reason, the writers had no trouble maturing Tony Dow–Wally–who was four years older than Mathers, into an entirely believable teenager. But Mathers posed more of a problem because the show had been predicated on his character’s cuteness. As little Beaver, Mathers was really adorable–you just wanted to reach through the TV screen and grab him by the cheeks. As he matured, however, he became an awkward, kind of creepy teen. But the writers still portrayed him as a fourth grader, which made him look like a moron.
Now, I should emphasize that Wally and Beaver were never the intellectual type. They hated school, where you actually had to learn things, and their brains were full of sports, TV, movies and girls. Reading and writing essays and book reports were punishments, not adventures. So, the most unbelievable aspect of the show was the boys’ scholastic prowess. Wally was a “fine” student, and Beaver tested very high on his IQ test.
Seriously? Being an airhead who, at the age of 13, decided to study for the test, memorizing useless facts from the encyclopedia–even though he’d taken an IQ test in another episode when he was nine, and was told not to study for it–the idea that The Beav could possibly have a high IQ insults my intelligence. In fact, Beaver got progressively stupider as the years went by. The writers had him acting, as a 14-year-old, exactly as he did at nine, and the result was just plain embarrassing.
In real life, Mathers was probably off the IQ charts. He began acting at two, and at seven prompted the great Alfred Hitchcock–who cast him in a pivotal role in the 1955 comedy The Trouble With Harry–to declare him “the most talented child actor I have ever worked with.” Barbara Billingsley, who played June Cleaver, was astonished at his natural ability as an actor, and Tony Dow remembered that “Jerry never, ever missed a line–he was always spot on.”
So, yesterday, as I sat there watching Beaver make an idiot of himself, I wondered how Jerry Mathers, who was so brilliant, felt being forced to transform himself into his dullard alter ego. I forget if I ever asked him about it, and whatever copies of Media Montage I once had are long gone. But I’m certain it bothered him, being the star of the show and having to dumb himself down.
Nonetheless, the early episodes of Leave It to Beaver are genuinely funny and touching. They take me back to my childhood–I was six when the show began and I could totally relate to Beav and his buddies.
Time-travel is so cool.