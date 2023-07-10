Recently, my brother sent me a link to the obituary of our uncle, Raoul Gersten. For me, it was more than an obit. It was an encounter with a man I never really knew, and a reminder that with age often comes regret, which, if we’re fortunate, can lead to enlightenment.
Uncle Raoul was my dad’s younger brother. When Raoul was born, in 1928, my father, Emil Gersten, was 10. So, there was a sizeble span of years between them, which meant that they weren’t terribly close growing up. And when they came to the U.S from Vienna, Austria. In 1938, to escape Nazi persecution, my father was 20, and Raoul 10. So, they basically led separate lives.
The Gersten family settled in Rochester, New York. My father, who had been a straight-A student in medicine at the University of Vienna until Hitler annexed Austria and banned all Jews from the university, resumed his studies at the University of Rochester. That’s where he met my mother, in 1938, at a dance that was a benefit event for Jewish refugees in Rochester. When the U.S. entered World War II in 1941, my father enlisted. With a knowledge of something like five languages, he was placed in the newly formed Criminal Inverstigation Division, or CID, where he did undercover work of truly adventurous proportions.
Meanwhile, little Raoul lived with his parents, my grandparents, Richard and Leontine Gersten. I don’t really know what kind of work my grandfather was able to get, but Leontine was a talented dress maker who had studied her craft in Paris, France. She set up shop in their home on beautiful tree-lined Vassar Street, where she established a prestigious clientele consisting of Rochester’s elite.
None of the Gerstens spoke English when they arrived here. But both boys were uber brains. My father bought a dictionary and memorized it. Having a photographic memory, he knew more words than I, the writer, could ever know, which was why he was always beating my mother, an English major at the U of R, at Scrabble. As for Raoul, according to his obituary:
“Without knowing a word of English upon his arrival, Raoul excelled in his studies and by the time of his graduation from high school he had tested to a level to afford him a full scholarship to the college of his choice through the U.S. military. Raoul attended Harvard University and graduated with a BA in 1951.”
That same year, Raoul entered the U.S. Navy as an officer. In 1954, he completed his service and married my Aunt Nancy, a pretty debutante from an upper class non-Jewish family. The couple moved to Boston, where Raoul attended Harvard Law School. He got his law degree in 1957, and he and Nancy moved to New York City, where he began his law career with the firm of none other than Louis Nizer, perhaps the most famous trial lawyer of the 20th century, whose clients included everyone from Johnny Carson and Mae West to Salvadore Dali and Charlie Chaplin, and whose books are classics in both law and life.
I was born in 1951. So, this is the Uncle Raoul I knew. He was tall, handsome, charming, and OMG, so urbane. New York of the 1950s and ‘60s was the perfect place for him. He partook of society and the arts as if they were one big dessert table. As his obit observes, “Raoul was deeply passionate about the arts. He became ingrained in the fabric of New York City’s classical music, ballet and literary societies and would develop wonderful friendships with many who shared his passion. He was happiest at the symphony and ballet.”
Both Uncle Raoul and my father were classical music crazies, so they had a lot in common there. But their relationship always seemed strained. Although she was not immune to his charms, my mother resented the fact that so much attention had always been lavished on Raoul, and that he seemed to ascend to wealth and privilege with ease, whereas my dad had a much tougher lot in life. The war had taken its toll on Emil, who no longer had the desire to do much of anything. So, when his Uncle Karl, Leontine’s brother, who worked at Kodak, offered to get him a job as a chemist there, my dad ended up a Kodak man for the next 40 years.
As I was growing up, we saw Uncle Raoul maybe two or three times a year. I remember that he didn’t like being called “Uncle,” and insisted we just address him as Raoul. This was, to a little kid, both odd and deliciously irreverent. Calling a grownup by his first name? How grown up we must be!
In my teens, I had much more in common with Raoul, mainly because I was working towards a career as a concert pianist. He was very impressed by my playing, as he admitted he’d always wanted to play a musical instrument, but somehow just didn’t have the talent. He was always nice to me, but I remember that he could be somewhat pompous with my parents, sort of looking down at them from his exalted Lincoln Center perch.
I can’t recall the last time I saw Raoul. I think it was around my senior year in college. He and Nancy had a son, Andy, whom I met only once, when I was visiting relatives who lived in Manhattan. Andy was three or four at the time, and absolutely adorable. We hit it off instantly, and I remember that he cried when I had to leave. According to the obituary, he’s 56 today. Good Lord.
In 1973, Raoul and his family abandoned their beloved NYC for the quieter environs of Ridgewood, New Jersey. From here, the obit showed me a Raoul I never knew, apparently a lovely man who valued people and community the way all of us should.
“During his time in Ridgewood, Raoul became a loyal supporter of the Ridgewood library and could be found for a number of decades each summer at Graydon pool with a book at his side.
“After retirement, Raoul joined a local organization (the Hobbyists) that introduced him to a vast fraternity of retired men and women from the local area. Raoul cherished the friendships he made and the many hiking excursions he was involved in. His friendships with those in the organization continued past the time when he was not able to hike. Raoul was a dedicated father and husband with great love for his family.”
The thing that jolted me into a state of remorse was the photo that accompanied the obit. There was Uncle Raoul at 94. He was laughing, and it was the same brilliant smile I remembered. But he was aged, and bald. And I thought, if I’d only kept in contact with him. There’s so much we could have talked about, so many questions I could have asked about my father, and Vienna in the 1930s, and Leontine and Richard, and his favorite Beethoven symphony, and…life. When he was younger, my uncle was intimidating. But now…why, I thought as I looked at his picture, he’s just a little old man. A little old man, weathered and gentled with the years. Just like me.
Yes, age could have united us. So, that was my revelation. Keep relationships alive. Even if you only check in once a year. If you’ve cut off communication because of bad memories, try re-establishing contact. People change with the years. In Uncle Raoul’s case, his picture showed an elderly man with a great capacity for enjoying life. How I’d love to talk to that person, and ask his secret.
Rest in peace, Uncle Raoul.