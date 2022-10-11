It’s been three weeks since I had back surgery and things haven’t gone exactly the way I’d expected.
After an acute attack of sciatica landed me in the ER in June, an MRI revealed a herniated disk. I met with a highly recommended neurosurgeon, Dr. Chris Marquart, who is known for going the non-invasive route whenever possible. In my case, unfortunately, it wasn’t possible. My disk was bulging too far, and a bone fragment pressing on the nerve would have to be removed.
Before I went ahead and scheduled the procedure, I asked around. Everyone I talked to who’d had my diagnosis was thrilled with their surgery. The universal report was, “I woke up from the surgery and for the first time in months/years I was pain free. It was like a miracle.”
My doctor was all for the surgery. Marquart, she said, had stellar qualifications. All her patients who had had the surgery had great results. “I think it will be wonderful for you,” she assured me.
The report that really clinched it came from, of all people, Polly, the office manager at my optometrist’s. I was walking with a cane and explained that I had a herniated disk and was weighing whether or not to have surgery.
“I had back surgery, and it changed my life,” Polly said “I’d completely blown out my back, and the surgeon said surgery was the only answer, although there was a 60-40 chance I’d be paralyzed. But he’s world-renowned, so I trusted him. And it worked out great.”
“What’s his name?” I asked.
“Dr. Chris Marquart.”
“That’s my surgeon!” I exclaimed.
“I’m so happy for you!” she replied.
So, I went ahead and scheduled the surgery for the end of August. As bad luck would have it, however, I came down with a dental emergency the week before, and had to reschedule for Sept. 21.
Even though Dr. Marquart seemed to be everyone’s favorite neurosurgeon, I was still nervous. Any surgery has risks, and I’d heard horror stories about back surgeries gone wrong. But I had to go through with the procedure, or face pain for the rest of my life. And as my care coordinator nurse put it, “The longer you wait, Mary Beth, the more difficult and dangerous the surgery will be.”
I spent the night before surgery with my brother and sister-in-law in Muskegon. There was all sorts of prep to go through, the most annoying being showering with a special soap and then wiping down with three packages of special wipes. I’d never had to do any of that in the past, but as my sister-in-law reminded me, that was in the era B.C., i.e. Before Covid.
I had to be at the hospital at 5:30 the next morning. Ugh. I didn’t need to set my alarm, though, because I never got a wink of sleep. Instead, I spent the whole night worrying. The result, of course, was that I was a sleepy wreck when I got up at 4:30 a.m.
Fortunately, the Mercy Health, now Trinity Health, experience has always been a pleasant one for me. Everyone was as friendly as could be, quite a feat at 5:30 a.m. I was primed, prepped and all ready to go when Dr. Marquart came into my room.
“How’s your pain level?” he inquired.
“Actually, I don’t have any,” I said. “And I haven’t had any pain for the last week.”
“Do you want to cancel the surgery?” he asked, with a chuckle.
“Well…Can I? I asked hopefully.
“You were pretty miserable the last two times I saw you,” he smiled “So I think we’d better fix things.”
A little while later, I was wheeled into the operating room. The next thing I remember was coming out of anesthesia. I didn’t feel any pain, and spent the next half hour shooting the breeze with a nurse until they had a room for me. My brother was waiting for me, and said that Marquart had talked to him and told him the surgery was more complicated than he’d expected.
“Your disk was bulging a lot more than what he’d seen on the MRI,” Dave said. “He had to move the sciatic nerve over to work on it, so he said you might experience some temporary numbness in your foot. And since the nerve is so irritated, you’ll have some pain. But otherwise, things went very well.”
The physical therapists came in to evaluate me. I was able to walk up and down the hall with a walker, and up and down those moveable steps they have in PT, so they judged me good to go. To my astonishment, I was discharged at 1:30 p.m.--less than six hours after surgery. Here’s your hat, what’s your hurry?
Anyway, here I am, three weeks post-op, dealing with pain I wasn’t expecting and wondering how long it’s going to go on. Dr. Marquart assured me that the pain is normal, and because it usually seems to come on when I do too much, like sitting at the computer for four hours or standing too long at the stove and sink, I should just be careful. For the next four weeks at least, I can’t bend, twist or reach higher than my head. I should alternate between sitting, walking, and lying down every hour or two. I should do the exercises my PT gave me several times a day. And that’s about it.
I’ve sat at the computer for two hours now, and I’ll probably pay for it. Oh well. At least I’m alive, not paralyzed, and looking ahead to a more pain-free existence.
Meanwhile, my cats have been adorable. Ever since I came home, they’ve assumed nursing duties and Tessie, in particular, is glued to me, sleeping on my stomach or chest and peering into my eyes with a worried look. I know it’s because she’s remembering her last owner who died, and I stroke her and assure her that I’m not going anywhere.
Except to the kitchen and bathroom. Boy, I can’t wait to get out in the world again!