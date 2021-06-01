The north and the south share a unique relationship. For example, both of my parents were born in the north. My mother’s family came to Florida from Ohio when she was young, and my father of course came from Michigan. Then there are the snowbirds. Somebody recently told me that the population of Pentwater drops from about 2,000 in the summertime to only around 500 in the winter, which was absolutely shocking to me. Only 500 people? It feels like you could get to know the whole town by name.
Of course, northerners heading south is nothing new to us, but I am surprised by how many Michiganders mention Florida in particular. In fact, when I meet someone new up here, they’re liable to mention my home state before I do. I think this is because Florida has become the quintessential image for “southern living.” When you hear “Florida” you instantly think, beach, sunglasses, flipflops. But there is one major aspect of Florida that I believe attracts northerners, and that is its reputation as a place where it never snows. In fact, I’m willing to bet most Michiganders reading this are curious. Even if you truly love Michigan, you probably want to experience the mild, snowless winter of Florida at least once.
Then there is me, a southerner who wanted to escape the Florida heat and the endlessly flat terrain. One of my favorite things about living in Michigan to this day is still the view you can get from the highway when driving through some of the mildly rolling hills. I also have a number of high school friends who couldn’t wait to get away so they could live in a place with “all four seasons.” Many of them ended up in different states such as Washington or Montana. It’s an interesting exchange. Northerners, tired of the long, cold winters move down south and start a family. Then their children, who can no longer tolerate the extreme heat and lack of seasons, move up north as soon as they have their independence. It’s like a revolving door between the north and the south.
But for me, what I wanted most of all was some reprieve from the “beach life” culture, where every road is named something like “Pelican Street,” or “Ocean Avenue” and a fisherman’s shirt and swim trunks are seen as appropriate going out attire. But then I moved to a place called Oceana County. I actually saw somebody with a Salt Life T-shirt on the other day, and it ruined my whole afternoon. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt, maybe he just likes a lot of salt with his food. Otherwise, I don’t know who is going to break it to him that Lake Michigan is in fact a freshwater body.