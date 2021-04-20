Oh, how fresh the wind is blowing!
See! The sky is bright and clear,
Oh, how green the grass is growing!
April! April! Are you here?
–Dora R. Goodale (1866–1953)
And April replies, “Yeah, I’m here. Big deal!”
To me, April is a mean month. After the way-too-long winter, when we’re starving for warmth and rebirth, April seems to be the answer to our prayers. One day we wake up and the air has suddenly turned soft and balmy. The sun is beaming, little green blades are poking up from the ground, and overnight, the first buds are on the trees. We race outside and glory be to God, we don’t need a jacket. We grab our phones and check the weather. Sixty-five degrees! With a high of 71!
We whoop, we holler, we give our heavy coats and sweaters the nose thumb. Goodbye, winter, and good riddance. We spend the day outdoors, reveling in the sweet caress of spring. The gods give us a few more days of bliss, the temperature soaring to the high 70s, even hitting 80 — 80! So long, spring — it’s summer!
And then, with a cackle, the Witch of April waves her wicked wand and poof! Suddenly the sun retreats behind frowning gray clouds, the air turns frigid, and we rub our eyes in disbelief. It can’t be. Are those really snowflakes whirling around in the taunting wind? April! April! Are you here? Come in, April!
You’d think by now, after 15 years in Michigan, I’d be impervious to April’s seductive embrace. But it works every time. I get so excited. Every year I tell myself, this year it’s going to be different. There really will be no more snow. There really will be no more weeks of grumpy days that dip below 40. The sky won’t turn bipolar, shifting from sunny smiles to tantrums of freezing rain. And every year, I fall for the con.
I try not to get depressed. I tell myself, it’s only a few more weeks until your true love, May, returns. I find comfort in the old saying, “April showers bring May flowers.” I remind myself that we need the rain. Look how green everything is. Unfortunately, we don’t need the snow. After that summer weather we had a couple weeks ago, a return to winter is just what the farmers dread. Me too. I simply can’t take another year without apricots.
The other day I Googled “April,” to see if any fun facts came up. Sure enough, I discovered some interesting trivia. Do you know where the name originated? I should have, but I didn’t. April comes from the Latin “aperio,” meaning to open or bud. I guess that’s appropriate. But when surprise snow hits and the buds die, well, I think it’s time to change the name to “Absurdio.”
As a matter of fact, there are quite a few absurd days in April that I’ll bet you weren’t aware of. April 1 is not only April Fool’s Day — it’s National Sweet Potato Day. Here’s a day the My Pillow Guy, undoubtedly looks forward to: April 6. That’s National Pillow Fight Day. And here’s a day I look forward to: April 7 — National No Housework Day!
The most curious of April’s special days is the 17th — National Blah, Blah, Blah Day. OK. What in the sam hooey is that? I had to look it up, and to my surprise, it doesn’t mean to blather about nothing all day. It actually means to do the opposite — finally make good on what you’ve been blathering about. The official reason for Blah, Blah, Blah Day is to give us “an impulse to get the things done which people have been nagging you to do or which you’ve been meaning to do.” Darn, that was two days ago. Just missed it. BBB Day became a national holiday in 2006, courtesy of Ruth and Thomas Roy, founders of Wellcat Holiday and Herbs, who enjoy, well, making up holidays.
April 21 is Go Fly a Kite Day — also gone with the wind. But we’re still in time for April 26, National Richter Scale Day. Go ahead and shake it up — celebrate the birth of Charles F. Richter (1900-1985), the American seismologist who invented the Richter Scale. Finally, April 27 is National Sense of Smell Day, created by the Sense of Smell Institute to remind us to take a day to appreciate the “gift of smell.” Given the pandemic and everyone who’s lost their sense of smell and taste, I’d say we should put a lid on that one this year. The Sense of Smell Institute, by the way, is the research and education division of the Fragrance Foundation. How’s that for trivia?
Here’s some more. I’d never heard of Dora Read Goodale, the author of the poem with which I began this column. So I looked her up. She was born in Massachusetts in 1866 and apparently was a little prodigy who began writing when she was, like, four and, with her older sister, published a joint book of poetry at 12. Dora graduated from the prestigious Smith College and spent the rest of her life teaching and writing, publishing her final book of poetry at 75. Hey, there’s still hope for me.
Actually, I was a bit of a poetry prodigy myself. One day, when I was in fourth grade, our teacher, Mrs. Aroeste, was explaining what a poem was. She then gave us an assignment. As it happened to be March, she said, “I want you all to write two lines that rhyme, on the subject of the month of March.”
We all sat there with our pencils and papers, our brains frozen. A poem! An actual poem! It seemed a monumental task. And then, suddenly, the muse tapped me on the shoulder, and I started writing. I still remember the result to this day.
“March means spring is coming near/March 21 means spring is here/March is the month for growing things/When the robin chirps and the bluebird sings.”
Well, Mrs. Aroeste went absolutely crazy. “Class,” she announced, after we’d turned in our papers, “Mary Beth has written a FOUR-LINE poem.” She read it out loud and I instantly became the class poet laureate.
Move over, Dora.