Thank you, thank you, and again, thank you! We have received so much positive feedback for our new sections in the OHJ, our newest publication — LakeStyle Magazine, our new writers and a renewed focus on community news that matters to us all.
I am very excited to begin our newest, and perhaps our longest, series next week featuring Oceana County veterans who have served all over the world. The idea came about when I was speaking with Navy veteran Steve Fell, who was featured in Local Lives earlier this year, and he said he wished he had told writer Barbara Gosselar about his time serving in Antarctica.
I am no stranger to stories about serving overseas, as both of my parents are Air Force veterans. My dad served in Great Britain and Panama, and my mom served in Guam. Hearing about their experiences always made me want to travel. Last year, my husband and I had planned our first vacation outside of the U.S., and applied for our passports just a week before the first COVID shutdown began. It turned out that our resort remained closed through the time we had planned to be there, and our passports arrived a week after we were supposed to leave.
With Memorial Day on the horizon, the editorial team here and I discussed this idea, and many of our writers were willing to write multiple parts for this series. We also had an overwhelming response from veterans who wanted to be a part of this. Unfortunately, we could not choose all of them. I am very thankful to my dad, Steve Fell, my husband’s cousin and our OHJ Facebook followers for helping to connect us with so many veterans.
It is amazing how much of the world those from Oceana County and current residents have experienced. This series will run throughout May and June, heading up to the Fourth of July.
Our veterans have done so much for our country, and continue to do so much for our area. I am so thankful we can share their stories with all of you!