Village president clarifies
water issue
Dear Editor:
I am writing this letter to clarify the content of the following paragraph of the “Letter to the Editor” that was sent to you by my very good friend, Jay Burrows, and published in the Oct. 13, 2022 edition of the Oceana’s Herald-Journal:
“Paul has been working with Shelby Township on two intergovernmental agreements to furnish water to Peterson Farms housing and to the Shelby Ridge development.”
I am extremely grateful for Jay’s support with his endorsement of my bid for re-election as Shelby Village’s president in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. However, I wish to disclose the village council’s current position regarding the proposed provision of water to the Peterson Farms farm worker housing units on Baseline Road, and to the housing development project currently under construction east of Oceana Drive in Shelby Township.
As of Oct. 17, 2022, no member of the village council, including me, has seen the details of any intergovernmental agreement currently under negotiations by and between either the Village of Shelby and Peterson Farms or the Village of Shelby and Shelby Township. Shelby Village Administrator Brady Selner and the Shelby Village attorney are the only village officials presently authorized to engage in negotiations over the details of intergovernmental agreements regarding the provision of village water outside of the village limits.
Going forward, if and when any or all intergovernmental agreements regarding said provision of water outside of the village limits are finalized to the satisfaction of the village’s negotiators, they will be presented to the village’s water and sanitation committee for its review and consideration.
Finally, the village administrator will not place any proposed intergovernmental agreement on the council’s agenda until the detailed contents of each agreement are finalized and the water and sanitation committee has been given an opportunity to review them before making any recommendation(s) to the full council.
Hopefully, this presents a clearer picture regarding the status of negotiations for the possible provision of water outside of the Shelby Village limits.
I appreciate the opportunity to clarify this matter.
PAUL E. INGLIS
Shelby Village President
340 Hawley St., Shelby,
Let’s defeat Prop 2
Dear Editor:
For special events and occasions we plan ahead and schedule our time accordingly to accommodate them. And so it should be for the privilege of voting. General elections roll around but once every two years, and it’s a simple process — either filing an absentee ballot or showing up in person at the polls to vote on appointed day.
Proposition 2 — “promote the vote” proposal — would amend our state Constitution, allowing nine days of early in-person voting. Why the need for this change? It would seem like an ineffectual allocation of resources. In his recent book, former Michigan Sen. Patrick Colbeck details the electoral process and points out that an extended voting period would create more room for error.
Are we Michiganders really that inept or irresponsible that we can’t cast our votes on time? If you think not, let’s defeat Prop 2 on this November ballot.
RUTH MARIE POSTEMA
5095 First Street, New Era
Plans to vote ‘no’
Dear Editor:
Many folks have come and gone since the 35 students graduated from Pentwater High School in 1979. And it is with this as a backdrop I write to express a belief that the time has come for level-minded folks to come together in a responsible manner to all the folks who share the tax burden in Pentwater Schools…..a burden indeed to working families.
The class of 1979 was celebrated as the largest class to have graduated from PHS….and this was done before so-called improvements began in the late 1980s.. To many folks at that time, it was apparent that families were getting smaller and many past graduates of PHS moved away to greener pastures to pursue their dreams. Yet despite the evidence, those with influence insisted that expansion was necessary and by doing so would entice others to move to Pentwater to raise their children…..but the student count has proven otherwise.
I believe the time has come to consider making Pentwater School a magnet school for Pre-K thru eighth grade. Doing so would allow the citizens, both permanent and temporary to see better use of their tax dollars. This should be implemented over six to seven years thus allowing the school systems to our north and south to integrate Pentwater High School age students into their systems…offering students a wider range of opportunities. By doing so we are assured that Pentwater is making its own choices before dwindling numbers and underutilization become too great a burden and the school I graduated from in 1977 becomes a fading memory.
I will be voting no for any further increase that continue PPS down the road to oblivion.
DAN HOOKER
586 Sixth St., Pentwater
Says both Pentwater proposals
need support
Dear Editor:
I believe that defeating the Pentwater School millage proposals would seal the demise of both our school and our community. The school is an important part of the glue that holds our community together. Many residents serve as volunteers in the school, attend school events, follow athletic team outcomes and cheer student successes. Many of our clubs support students with scholarships for music camps and educational opportunities after graduation. To deny funding for needed maintenance, safety measures and improvements is demoralizing to students and staff. To force funding for facility needs to be taken from funding for educational purposes is despicable. The needs are the same, regardless of the number of students. We have a dedicated staff, a great faculty and a student body with ambitious goals. Let’s support them all by passing both millage proposals. Our updated facility may attract additional students and bring more families into our community, thereby helping our business owners as well.
ANNAMAE BUSH
195 Suffolk St., Pentwater