Dear Editor:
Proposal 3 will be on the ballot in November, and if it passes it would provide a state constitutional right to abortion, aka reproductive freedom.
The proposal is written in a vague, “loosey-goosey” way. It would repeal or radically alter dozens of current state laws.
Prop 3 states that every individual has a fundamental right to reproductive freedom, but it doesn’t define the age of the individual so it could apply to children as well as adults.
It also states, “Nor shall the state penalize, prosecute or otherwise take adverse action against someone for aiding or assisting a pregnant individual in exercising their right to reproductive freedom with their voluntary consent.” So a school employee could transport your daughter to an abortion clinic without your consent.
In addition, it would allow school employees to transport your son or daughter for other procedures such as sexual reassignment surgery.
People without medical licenses would be able to perform abortions. At the same time, medical malpractice liability would be waived for anyone performing an abortion. (www.supportwomenandchildren.org)
So many laws would be negatively affected by this proposal if it became law. For example, there would no longer be a law requiring abortion centers to satisfy the same minimum health standards as other surgical centers. Michigan’s ban on fetal trafficking would be gone along with the law protecting the conscience rights of doctors and nurses who decline to take unborn human life. There would no longer be a ban on taxpayer-funded Medicaid dollars used to pay for abortions.
Michigan’s partial birth abortion ban would be null. And babies who are born alive would not be protected and cared for. It would end investigations of infanticides.
Every part of this proposal goes against my conscience. It also goes against God’s commandment: “Thou shalt not murder.” So vote no on Prop 3.
If this proposal becomes law, there is no turning back. I would encourage you to look up the language of this proposal:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/11k16CqFLxMBZclBDnew585O6rm1UyyMs/view
KERRY KRENTZ
199 West Wilke Road, Rothbury